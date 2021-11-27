Royal Enfield Continental GT Adopts Custom Flat Tracker Cues and Carbon Fiber Armor

That Time Pontiac Made a Corvette With Gullwing Doors and a Space Age Rear End

The aftermarket magic is in full bloom on this Pikes Peak-inspired warrior, and we totally dig it. 9 photos



When clothed with its unique carbon outfit, this creature is significantly lighter than a stock Continental GT, tipping the scales at a mere 379 pounds (172 kg). Additionally, the Crow’s front end was upgraded with a Marcelo Obarrio and Germán Karp go about their daily business in the Argentine capital city of Buenos Aires, where they operate STG Tracker. The reputed customization temple is among the loftiest enterprises of its kind in South America, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be hitting the brakes anytime soon! STG’s work covers a multitude of motorcycle brands, but Royal Enfield seems to be the duo’s main area of expertise.Eventually, their outstanding feats caught the attention of Enfield’s Argentinian representatives, and the bike we’re featuring today is the latest venture commissioned directly by the manufacturer. In its previous life, this ominous panther was a factory-spec Continental GT 650 that’s been delivered fresh out of the over, featuring an air- and oil-cooledparallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox.The fuel-injected 648cc powerplant is good for up to 47 hp at 7,150 rpm and 39 pound-feet (52 Nm) of twist at 5,250 spins. With a dry weight of 455 pounds (202 kg), the GT clearly isn’t a speed demon by any stretch of the imagination, though it is often regarded as a fun ride. As for STG Tracker ’s custom phenom (dubbed “Crow”), Marcelo and Germán went to great lengths to improve the Continental in just about every possible way.Drawing inspiration from the machines we used to see at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the specialists kicked things off in the powertrain sector. They began by installing an aftermarket camshaft, K&N air filters and Rekluse clutch plates, along with an S&S Cycle big bore kit that boosts the mill’s displacement to a very healthy 865cc. A new aluminum oil cooler was also added to keep temperatures in check, while the original exhaust system was replaced with pie-cut headers and an S&S muffler.Following STG’s scrupulous overhaul, the twin-cylinder fiend saw its power output figures rise to 74 ponies and 59 pound-feet (80 Nm) of torque. The newly-acquired oomph is accompanied by a considerable weight reduction, which is made possible thanks to an assortment of carbon fiber garments. These items include slender radiator covers, bespoke fenders and a svelte nose fairing, as well as a one-off tail unit that merges with flat tracker-style side panels to form a single piece.When clothed with its unique carbon outfit, this creature is significantly lighter than a stock Continental GT, tipping the scales at a mere 379 pounds (172 kg). Additionally, the Crow’s front end was upgraded with a Yamaha YZF-R1's repurposed brakes, forks and five-spoke wheel. At the opposite pole, an R6 was kind enough to donate its monoshock, swingarm and 17-inch hoop, while Dunlop supplied a grippy set of Roadsport 2 tires. To top it all off, STG Tracker added digital instrumentation from Motogadget, LED lighting and a ProTaper handlebar with premium grips.