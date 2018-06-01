autoevolution
 

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Gets Updated with Standard ABS

The most popular motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup, the Classic 500, has been upgraded for 2018 with the addition of several new features, including standard ABS.
Priced starting at $5,599, the 2018 Classic 500 now comes with antilock brakes, rear disc brakes, and a passenger pillion as standard. Several color choices would be offered, two regular (Black and Lagoon) and three military (Battle Green, Desert Storm, and Squadron Blue). Two brand new hues, Gun Metal Gray and Stealth have also been added to the lineup.

“The addition of antilock brakes is confidence-inspiring for new and experienced riders alike, and the new colors are a great addition to the Classic lineup – including the new flat-black Stealth with a blacked-out engine and exhaust,” said in a statement Royal Enfield North America president Rod Copes.

In the U.S., the revised model range would become available starting this June. Several other changes would be made this year to the Royal Enfield offering in the States.

The bike maker also offers the Bullet 500, the new Himalayan adventure-touring bike, and will also field soon the limited edition 500 Pegasus for America.

The Pegasus is a revival of the World War II Flying Flea motorcycle. The original, designed as a bike which could be dropped by parachute or carried in gliders by British troops, got a second chance at life as this tribute bike.

The limited edition motocycles will come complete with military-style canvas panniers wearing the Pegasus log, authentic military handlebar grips, leather strap across the air filter, blacked out silencers, rims, and pedals.

Only 1,000 units of the model would be manufactured globally, 250 of which intended for the Indian market and 190 for the British one. There is no word on how many of the bikes would make it across the ocean. In the UK, one such motorcycle will be priced at 4,999 pounds or the equivalent of $6,730.
