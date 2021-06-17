Royal Dutch Gazelle Drops New 28MPH e-Bike Just in Time for Summer Weekend Trips

What would summer be without those short weekend road trips that recharge our batteries? Speaking of batteries, e-bikes are becoming one of the best ways to travel, because they’re comfortable, affordable and reliable. See it for yourself with the new Gazelle Ultimate C380+, a crowd-pleaser that blends high-tech with a beautiful design.
The established bike manufacturer Royal Dutch Gazelle, one of the best known in the Netherlands, chose the perfect time to release a new model that is both practical and easy to maintain. Its first fast (Class 3) bike to come with an Enviolo trekking hub and a belt drive, the C380+ is more of a touring bike, but also reveals an edgy, sporty side.
First things first - this is a good choice if you’re looking for speed. As a Class 3 model, this particular Gazelle comes with powerful assistance to 28 mph (45 kph) and delivers 85 Nm of torque. If you’re up for a weekend-long adventure, this bike has got your back, thanks to the Bosch Performance Line Speed Motor and integrated 500Wh battery. This means more support on long distances, being able to get to a high speed faster and enjoying the feeling of a more dynamic ride. You’ll feel almost like you’re riding a sport bike, but one that’s still easy to handle and safe.
For a more relaxed experience, the latest Gazelle Ultimate is upgraded with an Enviolo trekking hub that provides a 380% ratio range. Not only does it make shifting more effortless and silent, but it’s also low-maintenance. And so is the Gates Carbon Belt Drive, fitted for the first time on a Gazelle Class 3 bike.
You also need better control when reaching that high speed, so the C380+ comes with a front suspension fork with 3.1” (80 mm) of travel and 4-piston brakes that work perfectly with the minimalistic frame design. And, if you want to pack extra stuff for your road trip, just take advantage of the 60 lbs (27 kg) rated rear rack with integrated bungee.
The Dutch company hasn’t offered details about the price yet, but the Gazelle Ultimate C380+ is coming by mid-July.
