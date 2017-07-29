autoevolution

Rowen Subaru Levorg Tuning: Huge Wing for Racing Wagon

Wagons are beginning to gain traction with vegans and college professors all over America, but we doubt Subaru will ever bring the Levorg over. It's just too weird, too Japanese. But that's perfect if you want a tuning project that stands out from a mile away.
Remember the WRX wagon? The family-friendly rally car had plenty of supporters, and the Levorg is kind of a spiritual successor. It's even got a version called TS Spec.B, fundamentally the same underneath as the current fourth-generation WRX, down to the specially tuned suspension and a 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer engine.

But it's unlikely that Rowen started out its project that way because the rivers of engineering and creativity would have been wasted on a factory-tuned car. Instead, this car is probably packing the 1.6-liter turbo with 170 PS and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque. That's pretty good, and the Japanese have always put the show ahead of the go.

The customization is pretty extensive. The all-new front bumper is decorated with extra trim at the bottom and a blacked out grille at the top. The hood scoop also gets attention. All four of the fenders have new inserts which are accompanied by the side skirts and 20-inch brushed aluminum wheels.

But it's the back view that impresses us the most, thanks to the quad exhaust system with massive tips. Rowen does that very well and backs it up with a wing that screams "I don't belong on a family car." Tinted taillights and a brand new bumper complete this transformation. You can even order custom LED taillights from them.

We think that more could have been done with the wheel design. After all, this is a Subaru, and almost everybody wants to see some 90's-style gold wheels. However, the stance is the right one. So which one do you like more, the white or the dark blue?

