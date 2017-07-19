autoevolution

Roush Ford Focus RS Gets Candy Red Vossen Wheels

19 Jul 2017, 12:56 UTC ·
by
How do you make a 500 horsepower Ford Focus RS even better? Well, you can go to Vossen and ask for a set of their candy apple red wheels.
About a year ago, Ford North America backed tuning company Roush Performance with the development of a high-output Focus RS. The result just barely made it out in time for the SEMA Show and is one of the most potent yet least known hot hatchbacks in the world.

To make the go-fast RS, they included a shortblock performance assembly, cooling system, and heavy calibration work. There are even parts from the Ford parts catalog scattered here and there. A new twin-scroll turbocharger, 3-inch cold-air intake and 3-inch turbo-back dual exhaust fill up the list of mods quite nicely.

Besides the extra power, the Focus RS also boasts a new body kit, as you can probably see. The front end is about as track-focused as that of the Mustang GT350, thanks to an adjustable chin spoiler, new side air intakes, and even a tow hood painted bright red. The hood has been cut up and fitted with carbon vents, thus allowing the 2.3-liter EcoBoost to breathe a little easier.

The Roush TrakPak is also joined by custom graphic stripes and XPEL Stealth Paint protection and 3-way Adjustable Suspension with camber plates by KW. It's not often that we get to see Vossen produce candy apple red wheels either.

“With calibration work producing an impressive 500 horsepower, the lines between design and functional performance blur – transforming this into a true street/race car,” Ford US said in a previous statement.

Even though it doesn't have the trick gearbox of an A45/CLA45 or the premium interior of an RS3, the Focus RS is a cult hatch. We hope to see even more creative ways to customize it. With the rumors of an RS500 being denied by Ford, it's up to the tuners to feed our power craze.
