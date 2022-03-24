Rough Country Details 3.5” Lift Kit for 2021-2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban

The Silverado 1500-based Tahoe and Suburban are family-sized utilities with plenty of road presence. But in order to really stand out, Rough Country recommends a 3.5-inch suspension lift kit that retails at $650.
In the box, you'll find two strut spacers for the rear axle, two upper strut spacers, and two-bolt retention plates for the front axle, plus all the necessary hardware. A bolt-on solution that features OE-style rubber bushings, this lift kit flaunts high-quality materials that ensure durability in the long run.
For example, forged aluminum is used for the upper control arms. By keeping the ball joint at optimum angles, these babies are designed for a factory-like geometry, allowing for a greater range of motion with less wear and tear. The fabricated rear blocks ensure a level look front to rear. As you can tell from the pictured truck, you can easily fit 305/55 R20s all around.
The demo vehicle is rocking BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber boots mounted with XD838 Mammoth wheels featuring a gloss-black finish and two-surface milling. The eight-spoke design further sweetens the deal with spot-milled lips as well as covered caps for dual-drilled applications.
In addition to a tasteful stance, the Rough Country 3.5-inch lift kit promises to maintain the original ride quality. The manufacturer also notes that it’s not compatible with the technically similar GMC Yukon, models fitted with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and the Z71 with Magnetic Ride Control.
Tools needed for DIYing include a floor jack and stands, lots of sockets, a coil compressor, hammer, reciprocating saw, locking pliers, and a T30 Torx bit. After installation, which is said to take around 5 to 6 hours, Rough Country recommends performing a steering sweep, ensuring the front hubs engage, and having an alignment center align your pride and joy. Also worthy of note, the larger tires obviously require a speedometer recalibration.
