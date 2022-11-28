Rotting 1968 AMC Javelin SST Coupe That’s Been Sitting for 25 Years Needs Some TLC

The late 60s and early 70s are etched in automotive history as the muscle car era. Ford’s Mustang and Chevrolet’s Camaro enjoyed undisputed attention from the auto enthusiast community. American Motors Corporation, aiming to be a full-fledged auto manufacturer during that period, unveiled the AMC Javelin.
In September 1967, AMC American Motor Corporation introduced the AMC Javelin to counter the rapidly expanding American pony car market. It replaced the Rambler Marlin and took on the two top contenders in the market by the horns – the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.
Despite donning an iconic ferocious exterior, the AMC Javelin Sports Coupe only momentarily took the spotlight from the Mustang and Camaro. It didn't rock the market as expected.
Like the Mustang borrowed from the Ford Falcon, the Javelin had the underpinnings of the Rambler American. AMC only offered the Javelin as a coupe with fastback and notchback variations. It was not until mid-1968 that a 2-seater variant, the AMX, was released.
Chris of NoNonsenseKnowHow YouTube channel recently got a request from a subscriber about a 1968 AMC Javelin SST. The subscriber, currently servicing in Syria, asked Chris to pick the classic coupe from a junkyard on his behalf.
“He asked if I might be able to help him out go pick this thing out because he is currently stationed over in Syria, won’t be back until mid-December,” Chris revealed. “He pretty much just wants it as a parts car because he is an AMC guy to the core, and he said parts are very hard to come by,” he added.
According to the previous owner, the 1968 AMC Javelin SST has a small block V8 400 in it (initially a V8 290) and didn’t come with a title. It had been sitting for 25 years and ran when parked.
While the body lines looked okay, the classic coupe had been parked with all the windows down and the hood open. The engine bay had considerable rust (missing some spark plug wires), and the wheels were locked up.
Chris did enough to determine it was a runner (got it to crank). The starter and carburetor need replacing, but that will be up to the new owner to solve.
We recommend watching the video below for that revival action.
Despite donning an iconic ferocious exterior, the AMC Javelin Sports Coupe only momentarily took the spotlight from the Mustang and Camaro. It didn't rock the market as expected.
Like the Mustang borrowed from the Ford Falcon, the Javelin had the underpinnings of the Rambler American. AMC only offered the Javelin as a coupe with fastback and notchback variations. It was not until mid-1968 that a 2-seater variant, the AMX, was released.
Chris of NoNonsenseKnowHow YouTube channel recently got a request from a subscriber about a 1968 AMC Javelin SST. The subscriber, currently servicing in Syria, asked Chris to pick the classic coupe from a junkyard on his behalf.
“He asked if I might be able to help him out go pick this thing out because he is currently stationed over in Syria, won’t be back until mid-December,” Chris revealed. “He pretty much just wants it as a parts car because he is an AMC guy to the core, and he said parts are very hard to come by,” he added.
According to the previous owner, the 1968 AMC Javelin SST has a small block V8 400 in it (initially a V8 290) and didn’t come with a title. It had been sitting for 25 years and ran when parked.
While the body lines looked okay, the classic coupe had been parked with all the windows down and the hood open. The engine bay had considerable rust (missing some spark plug wires), and the wheels were locked up.
Chris did enough to determine it was a runner (got it to crank). The starter and carburetor need replacing, but that will be up to the new owner to solve.
We recommend watching the video below for that revival action.