Rothschild Dynasty’s Heir Is Selling His Luxury Superyacht for Almost $100 Million

Sometimes, billionaires’ toys can become just as famous as their owners, even it happens due to reasons that might be considered negative. The majestic Planet Nine, although a spectacular yacht in its own right, made headlines years ago, when it was at the center of a legal scandal. Now, it’s back on the market, ready to write a different story.
Rothschild is one of those names that needs no introduction. As the heir of the Baron Rothschild title, along with the famous European banking business, Nathaniel (Nat) Rothschild is also known for owning several high-class toys, including private jets and yachts. It was many years ago that he commissioned what was then known as “Project Nato,” a gorgeous explorer, meant to travel the world.
A lot of billionaires like to keep their luxury purchases private, but Nat’s future superyacht became famous when a high court case broke out, back in 2012. The banking tycoon and the initial Monaco-based builder of the vessel had a conflict over payments and the progress of the construction. A few years later, the project was moved to Admiral Yachts, and became this shipyard’s second largest model, known as Planet Nine.
So, we could say that the Rothschild heir literally fought for this luxury vessel, a 270-foot (73 meters) explorer. With an exterior design by Tim Heywood Design, and an interior by Fitz Interior, Planet Nine was meant to be as comfortable and intimate as a villa, according to the builder, while also being equipped for thrilling adventures. The Owner’s private area unfolds over 300 square meters (3,200 square feet), with a main cabin on the aft, and a second cabin, plus a lounge area, on the bow.
Guests onboard can enjoy a panoramic observatory lounge, a theater room with a 119” screen, and a spa room with a large terrace. Another distinctive feature of Planet Nine is its dedicated helicopter area, which includes not just a helipad for an Agusta Grande model, and a hangar with refueling capabilities, but even a dedicated cabin and office for the helicopter pilot, which is very rare for a yacht of this size.
The legal dispute over “Project Nato” is now in the past, and Rothschild is parting with his luxury toy, listed for a whopping $96 million (€85 million). Another billionaire will write a new chapter, on board Planet Nine.
