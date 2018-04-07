Rosso Mars Lamborghini Urus Looks like a Plus-Sized Supercar in Frankfurt

Now that the Lamborghini Urus has reached dealers, the time has come to bring you real-world sightings of the super-SUV. And the freshest episode of the kind comes from Germany, where a vividly colored example of the Lambo has been spotted.

7 photos



Regardless of the shade's exact name, the color allows the wild side of this terrain-taming Bull to shine - in fact, we could say that the SUV looks like a plus-size supercar.



And with the hue of the brake calipers matching that main color of the car, the attention-grabbing effect of the color scheme is guaranteed - lens tip to



The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine was spotted in Frankfurt and we can only imagine the reactions this Urus generates in German traffic, which is generally comprised of uber-conservative shades.



Speaking of the Urus, we'll remind you that the offroading side of the 650 hp vehicle has recently been under the spotlights. It all started with the Italian automotive producer announcing it will showcase the terrain-taming aura of the newcomer by fielding it in an "



Unsurprisingly, the world wide web started boiling with rumors on the matter, which is probably how we ended up with a



Heck, the render we're referring to actually brought the SUV closer to the stance of its



Nevertheless, as is the case with all performance SUVs these days, most examples of the Lamborghini Urus will never leave the asphalt. The hue covering the Urus sitting before you is not included in the online configurator and we're expecting this to be Rosso Mars.Regardless of the shade's exact name, the color allows the wild side of this terrain-taming Bull to shine - in fact, we could say that thelooks like a plus-size supercar.And with the hue of the brake calipers matching that main color of the car, the attention-grabbing effect of the color scheme is guaranteed - lens tip to Autogespot for the images of the animal.The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine was spotted in Frankfurt and we can only imagine the reactions this Urus generates in German traffic, which is generally comprised of uber-conservative shades.Speaking of the Urus, we'll remind you that the offroading side of the 650 hp vehicle has recently been under the spotlights. It all started with the Italian automotive producer announcing it will showcase the terrain-taming aura of the newcomer by fielding it in an " all-roads competition ", even though Lamborghini didn't mention the name of the event.Unsurprisingly, the world wide web started boiling with rumors on the matter, which is probably how we ended up with a rendering that makes the production Urus look as offroading-ready as a Huracan with its nose lift system on.Heck, the render we're referring to actually brought the SUV closer to the stance of its LM002 predecessor, involving overly muscular wheel arches and competition-ready wheels and tires.Nevertheless, as is the case with all performance SUVs these days, most examples of the Lamborghini Urus will never leave the asphalt.