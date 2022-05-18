Rossmonster Lagom Is a Hard-Sided Pop-Topper With a View Designed for Tacoma and Gladiator

Rossmonster started building campers as early as 2015 and has moved quickly into new segments since then. Last year, the Colorado-based company entered the overland truck market with the very capable Ford F-150-based Baja. Now, it’s time to open a new chapter with the Lagom, an affordable pop-topper compatible with smaller pickups like the Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Gladiator.
The aluminum walls of the Lagom topper fold down flat when driving and it only takes seconds to deploy at the campsite. The front and rear panels are swing-down windows that latch to the ceiling during transit or when you want to feel the breeze. Their floor-to-ceiling transparent panels mean you can experience nature in a whole new way. The most interesting part is that Lagom’s occupants have direct access to the pickup bed.
The Lagom offers 6.7 feet (204 cm) of interior standing height over the pickup bed and 3 feet (91 cm) of seated headroom over the double bed. This is placed in the front above-cab section and is wide enough to sleep two without problems. The thick mattress is also comfortable, and the space is tall enough to sit up in. The insulation is doing a good job at keeping a pleasant temperature inside. The wind outside is hardly felt inside, a big advantage over a rooftop tent.
There’s another advantage to the Lagom, and that is the enclosed bed that comes with the topper. It’s also lockable and weatherproof, offering plenty of space for luggage and camping materials. But the design also comes with drawbacks, as you can see in the video below. To close the topper’s access panel you need to climb in with the tailgate closed and then hang out over the edge of the topper to close and latch the panel. It’s not hard for youngsters, but past a certain age, this might not be your thing.
The starting price for the Base model Lagom is $14,000, but you’d probably want the more expensive Base Plus, which comes with solar power, a ceiling fan, and dimmable interior lights for $17,000. It sure is a lot more expensive than a rooftop tent, but with added benefits. A $4,000 Expedition Pack can be specified for either model with roof rails, MOLLE panels, an outside ladder, and a front LED light bar. The Lagom is compatible with 2016+ Tacomas with 5- or 6-foot beds, all Jeep Gladiator models, and 2015 to 2020 F-150s with 6.5-foot beds.
The Lagom offers 6.7 feet (204 cm) of interior standing height over the pickup bed and 3 feet (91 cm) of seated headroom over the double bed. This is placed in the front above-cab section and is wide enough to sleep two without problems. The thick mattress is also comfortable, and the space is tall enough to sit up in. The insulation is doing a good job at keeping a pleasant temperature inside. The wind outside is hardly felt inside, a big advantage over a rooftop tent.
There’s another advantage to the Lagom, and that is the enclosed bed that comes with the topper. It’s also lockable and weatherproof, offering plenty of space for luggage and camping materials. But the design also comes with drawbacks, as you can see in the video below. To close the topper’s access panel you need to climb in with the tailgate closed and then hang out over the edge of the topper to close and latch the panel. It’s not hard for youngsters, but past a certain age, this might not be your thing.
The starting price for the Base model Lagom is $14,000, but you’d probably want the more expensive Base Plus, which comes with solar power, a ceiling fan, and dimmable interior lights for $17,000. It sure is a lot more expensive than a rooftop tent, but with added benefits. A $4,000 Expedition Pack can be specified for either model with roof rails, MOLLE panels, an outside ladder, and a front LED light bar. The Lagom is compatible with 2016+ Tacomas with 5- or 6-foot beds, all Jeep Gladiator models, and 2015 to 2020 F-150s with 6.5-foot beds.