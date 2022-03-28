Ross Chastain Comes Out of Last Lap Clash To Take First Win in NASCAR

Ross Chastain is the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series after the last-lap drama at the Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, Texas. This season, Ross is already the third first-time winner, after Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe. Also, we have six different winners in six races, and we love it.
NASCAR respected its "tradition" of having incredibly spectacular and high-action races on COTA (Circuit of the Americas).Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing Team) had to fight hard for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix victory after a crazy, four lead-change, two-lap final overtime. However, the fierce fight was between Chastain, Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports), and A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing).
Allmendinger pushed wide Ross in the final lap, so the 29 years old driver had to return the favor. At the same time, Bowman joined the table, taking the "when two people are fighting, the third takes the win" idea too seriously.
The three cars bumped and banged one another off track in the final turns of the race. In the end, Allmendinger spun out and knocked Bowman off course, and Chastain rode to victory.
"It's insane to go up against some of the best and I know he's (Allmendinger) going to be upset with me, but we race hard, both of us," said after the race Chastain, who was runner-up in the last two NASCAR Cup Series races coming to Austin. "But when it comes to this Cup win, I can't let that go down without a fight."
With a fourth-place finish, Chase Elliot (#9 on Hendrick Motorsports) is the leader of the Driver's Championship, holding a 13-point advantage on Ryan Blaney (#12 on Team Penske).
The Toyota Owners 400 will be the next event, held at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia. Hopefully, we will get our seven different winner to make this season even more dramatic.
