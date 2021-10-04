Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham’s Vacation Starts with a Private Helicopter

Celebrities love to relax on vacation as much as we do, but the difference isn’t just in the places or hotels they choose, but also in means of transportation. For example, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham chose a private helicopter to get them to their destination.
Both equally famous in their respective line of work, Rosie and Jason have an estimated joined net worth of $120 million, which allows them quite a lot of space to live lavishly.
Known for his love for adventures, Jason Statham can pride himself on the cars he’s purchased over the years. The action movie actor owns two Audi R8s, a Jaguar E-Type, a Lamborghini Murcielago LP, a Porsche 911 G2, an Aston Martin DBS, and a Jaguar XJR.
But when he’s not driving, Statham seems to travel in style, accompanied by his model fiancé. In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, the former Victoria’s Secret model and actress said the two are taking “a few days away,” and, to get to their holiday bliss, they traveled on a private helicopter.
Not pictured in the snaps she took, Huntington-Whiteley, who is expecting the couple's second baby, shared a few snaps of Statham next to their private helicopter ride, a Leonardo AW109SP GrandNew.
Built in 2020, the aircraft can seat up to seven passengers, with one or two pilots on board. With minimalized environmental impact, inside you can be as comfortable as it gets in the leather seats available in the spacious cabin.
It comes with two turbo-shaft Pratt & Whitney Canada PW207C engines. The helicopter has a cruise speed of 179 mph (289 kph), and a top speed of 193 mph (311 kph). It has an ergonomic glass-cockpit for reduced crew workload and increased visibility, with an 8.4” central display with systems like Digital Map, Enhanced Vision, Forward Looking Infra Red, Cargo Hook cameras.
The couple’s short helicopter ride was uneventful, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared another picture of Statham casually chilling on a lounge during their blissful holiday. Given the fact that you don't have to deal with airports and crowds, one could really get used to that kind of travel.
Known for his love for adventures, Jason Statham can pride himself on the cars he’s purchased over the years. The action movie actor owns two Audi R8s, a Jaguar E-Type, a Lamborghini Murcielago LP, a Porsche 911 G2, an Aston Martin DBS, and a Jaguar XJR.
But when he’s not driving, Statham seems to travel in style, accompanied by his model fiancé. In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, the former Victoria’s Secret model and actress said the two are taking “a few days away,” and, to get to their holiday bliss, they traveled on a private helicopter.
Not pictured in the snaps she took, Huntington-Whiteley, who is expecting the couple's second baby, shared a few snaps of Statham next to their private helicopter ride, a Leonardo AW109SP GrandNew.
Built in 2020, the aircraft can seat up to seven passengers, with one or two pilots on board. With minimalized environmental impact, inside you can be as comfortable as it gets in the leather seats available in the spacious cabin.
It comes with two turbo-shaft Pratt & Whitney Canada PW207C engines. The helicopter has a cruise speed of 179 mph (289 kph), and a top speed of 193 mph (311 kph). It has an ergonomic glass-cockpit for reduced crew workload and increased visibility, with an 8.4” central display with systems like Digital Map, Enhanced Vision, Forward Looking Infra Red, Cargo Hook cameras.
The couple’s short helicopter ride was uneventful, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared another picture of Statham casually chilling on a lounge during their blissful holiday. Given the fact that you don't have to deal with airports and crowds, one could really get used to that kind of travel.