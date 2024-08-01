Root Beer 1966 Chevrolet Nova Is Selling for Twice the Annual Average Salary in the U.S.

The Chevrolet Nova was a pretty impressive car back in its day. First launched in the early 1960s, it played the game in the small car segment, and it did that so successfully that it quickly became one of the bowtie carmaker's pillars. Few would have thought, though, that we'd still be talking about Novas more than six decades after the first one rolled off the lines.
Officially, the Nova nameplate burned through five generations, but they were not continuous, as a six-year gap in production separated the fourth and the fifth. As it usually happens with cars, the older the car got on the market, the less impressive it became.
Just as it is the case with several other models that defined the American automotive industry, the Novas that keep stealing the headlines today are the ones from the early years of the family.
Styled in a way that kind of makes one feel they'll be around forever, and looking just as beautiful as on day one, it is these models that keep being remade in our day and time to be sold for prices that will have you question reality.
Case in point, the second-gen example we have here. Initially manufactured in 1966, it got remade closer to our time in a fashion that allows its current owner to be confident they can get between $100,000 and $150,000 for it. Just to put things into perspective, consider the fact that the annual average salary in the U.S. is around $60,000!
The modifications made to the Nova are extensive, but they don't come across as extraordinary, even if the car wears a sticker that says it's a winner of a Goodguys award.
Draped in Root Beer over a brown and black interior with 2016 Camaro seats, the car rocks a 4.0-liter LS2 engine under the hood, equipped with all the proper aids: a Holley LS3 fuel injection system, a six-speed Tremec manual transmission, and custom Wegner valve covers. A 2.5-inch TIG welded exhaust system with Borla mufflers handles the powerplant's breathing.
The car rides on three-piece American Racing wheels sized at 19 inches and shod in Nitto tires. Behind the front ones there is a Heidts Pro G suspension system, while the ones at the back are supported by a four-link rear of the same make.
We are not told when the car was modified this way but we do know there are a little over 1,000 miles (1,600 km) shown on the odometer installed in the Dakota Digital dashboard.
The 1966 Chevrolet Nova you see before you will go under the hammer at the hands of auction house Mecum in mid-August, during a sale that takes place in Monterey, California. It is not the most expensive car on the lot, but it is exciting enough for us to keep track of it and see how it does.
