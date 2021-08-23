“Rookie L” Travel Trailer Showcases Ingenious Italian Design to Rival American RV Greats

Folks, Wingamm is an Italian RV and motorhome manufacturer with some pretty capable vehicles and add-ons. If there’s anything we know about the Italians, it’s that they like to live it up in style, and this crew is no different. In 1977, the Turri brothers decided they were going to start a small production gig with the sole purpose of creating RVs by outfitting vans of various types.
A few years later, in 1982, the same team surprised the world with their very own motorhome, the Oasi(s) lineup with the 550 and 600. We recently featured one of this team’s modern Oasi, the 540, and man is it packed with goods.
Today, you’ll be getting to know a different type of build from this team, the Rookie L, a very modern travel trailer with surprisingly more features than you might expect from a towable that comes in with a dry weight of maximum 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs), depending on the features you equip it with.
outweigh the downsides.
This shell is then set upon an Alko Compact frame with Alko AKS 1300 brake and reinforced Octagon shock absorbers. Throw on some 15-inch tires, and this vehicle is set to be your home away from home. With the drawbar, this puppy rolls in with a length of 6 meters (19.7 feet) and in that space, four adults can rest their heads for the night.
Upon entering the Rookie, to the right you’ll find a large dining area that spans the entire width of the trailer. Aside from just enjoying your meals here, two adults will also sleep for the night as this is area also serves the purpose of a bedroom.
at least a weekend. Countless storage options are also part of this trailer’s floorplan and includes multiple drawers, cupboards, and even a wardrobe. Beyond the wardrobe, another sleeping area for two is available.
Now, most travel trailers that fall into the smaller more lightweight categories usually don’t include this final feature, a wet bath. That's right people, everything you need to live a clean and comfortable life on the road is available in this trailer. Inside this area you’ll find a cassette toilet, sink with faucet, shower, and more storage.
Adding comfort to the entire experience, Wingamm also includes a Truma Therme 220-volt water heater and a Truma SL3002 forced air heating system. With several portholes and ventilation fan, the inside air should be nice and clean.
What I've been noticing lately is a trend, and this trend includes a whole lot of monocoque constructions. My bet is that the future is sure to bring more and more trailers just like these. Well, at least you know what to expect.
A few years later, in 1982, the same team surprised the world with their very own motorhome, the Oasi(s) lineup with the 550 and 600. We recently featured one of this team’s modern Oasi, the 540, and man is it packed with goods.
Today, you’ll be getting to know a different type of build from this team, the Rookie L, a very modern travel trailer with surprisingly more features than you might expect from a towable that comes in with a dry weight of maximum 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs), depending on the features you equip it with.
outweigh the downsides.
This shell is then set upon an Alko Compact frame with Alko AKS 1300 brake and reinforced Octagon shock absorbers. Throw on some 15-inch tires, and this vehicle is set to be your home away from home. With the drawbar, this puppy rolls in with a length of 6 meters (19.7 feet) and in that space, four adults can rest their heads for the night.
Upon entering the Rookie, to the right you’ll find a large dining area that spans the entire width of the trailer. Aside from just enjoying your meals here, two adults will also sleep for the night as this is area also serves the purpose of a bedroom.
at least a weekend. Countless storage options are also part of this trailer’s floorplan and includes multiple drawers, cupboards, and even a wardrobe. Beyond the wardrobe, another sleeping area for two is available.
Now, most travel trailers that fall into the smaller more lightweight categories usually don’t include this final feature, a wet bath. That's right people, everything you need to live a clean and comfortable life on the road is available in this trailer. Inside this area you’ll find a cassette toilet, sink with faucet, shower, and more storage.
Adding comfort to the entire experience, Wingamm also includes a Truma Therme 220-volt water heater and a Truma SL3002 forced air heating system. With several portholes and ventilation fan, the inside air should be nice and clean.
What I've been noticing lately is a trend, and this trend includes a whole lot of monocoque constructions. My bet is that the future is sure to bring more and more trailers just like these. Well, at least you know what to expect.