“Rookie L” Travel Trailer Showcases Ingenious Italian Design to Rival American RV Greats
Ever wonder what sort of RVs or travel trailers they can produce over in Europe? Well, one team, Wingamm, is ready to show you how they’re ushering in a new era for travel trailers.

23 Aug 2021, 22:53 UTC ·
Folks, Wingamm is an Italian RV and motorhome manufacturer with some pretty capable vehicles and add-ons. If there’s anything we know about the Italians, it’s that they like to live it up in style, and this crew is no different. In 1977, the Turri brothers decided they were going to start a small production gig with the sole purpose of creating RVs by outfitting vans of various types.

A few years later, in 1982, the same team surprised the world with their very own motorhome, the Oasi(s) lineup with the 550 and 600. We recently featured one of this team’s modern Oasi, the 540, and man is it packed with goods.

Today, you’ll be getting to know a different type of build from this team, the Rookie L, a very modern travel trailer with surprisingly more features than you might expect from a towable that comes in with a dry weight of maximum 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs), depending on the features you equip it with.

What makes this trailer so special in comparison to others around is that this beauty is completed using a monocoque fiberglass body. Why is this such a big deal? Well, it’s simple really. Because no seams or joints are presented, this means that water and other elements have no way of seeping into your trailer’s construction. Just a hint, more and more trailers these days are seeing this sort of treatment, and the benefits, even though you’ll pay a bit more, do outweigh the downsides.

This shell is then set upon an Alko Compact frame with Alko AKS 1300 brake and reinforced Octagon shock absorbers. Throw on some 15-inch tires, and this vehicle is set to be your home away from home. With the drawbar, this puppy rolls in with a length of 6 meters (19.7 feet) and in that space, four adults can rest their heads for the night.

Upon entering the Rookie, to the right you’ll find a large dining area that spans the entire width of the trailer. Aside from just enjoying your meals here, two adults will also sleep for the night as this is area also serves the purpose of a bedroom.

Straight ahead, a kitchen block that includes a sink with faucet, two-burner top, and 96-liter (25.4-gallon) fridge with freezer, are the essentials needed to sustain the lives of four people for at least a weekend. Countless storage options are also part of this trailer’s floorplan and includes multiple drawers, cupboards, and even a wardrobe. Beyond the wardrobe, another sleeping area for two is available.

Now, most travel trailers that fall into the smaller more lightweight categories usually don’t include this final feature, a wet bath. That's right people, everything you need to live a clean and comfortable life on the road is available in this trailer. Inside this area you’ll find a cassette toilet, sink with faucet, shower, and more storage.

Adding comfort to the entire experience, Wingamm also includes a Truma Therme 220-volt water heater and a Truma SL3002 forced air heating system. With several portholes and ventilation fan, the inside air should be nice and clean.

As far as any other features you may want, Wingamm seems like the sort of team that is more than open to offering you the dream RV you want. With that in mind, do bring some extra cash if you ever think about buying a Rookie L travel trailer. Oh, but do bring along at least $30,000 because you’ll have to go through a dealership to get one of these puppies, maybe even more if your middleman has holes in his pockets.

What I've been noticing lately is a trend, and this trend includes a whole lot of monocoque constructions. My bet is that the future is sure to bring more and more trailers just like these. Well, at least you know what to expect.

