autoevolution
 

Rome to Ban Diesel Cars From City Center Starting 2024

1 Mar 2018, 10:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
27 photos
2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)2019 Audi A6 (C8)
At the same time with news of Germany’s Federal Administrative Court giving cities power to ban the access of diesel cars in city centers, Virginia Raggi, mayor of Italian capital city Rome, announced the same decision.

In a post on the mayor’s Facebook page, Raggi says that “Rome has decided to ban the use of private diesel vehicles from its historical center from 2024.” The post is a reiteration of her commitment made at the Women4Climate conference in Mexico City held this week.

According to The Guardian, two out of three cars sold last year on the Italian peninsula were diesel-powered, making the Rome’s decision, which will likely attract similar decision from other cities as well, a hard blow for Italian drivers.

There is, however, reason to believe the announcement will not create much debate among Italians. Rome already has in place other means meant to deter polluting cars from driving freely.

The city tried to do so by allowing cars to take to the roads on alternate days, depending on their license number being odd or even, but the regulation is not all that strict, nor is it heavily enforced by police.

As for Germany, its decision will also not see effects taking hold anytime soon. The ban on diesel cars is not a ban per se, but merely gives local authorities the power to ban diesel cars from city centers, should they choose to do so.

In Germany, over 70 percent of pollution in cities are blamed on diesel. According to data compiled by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), out of the total car registrations in 2016, 45.8 percent were diesel.

Paris, Madrid, and Athens also said they would implement the same decision by 2025, although neither country detailed what emission standards would the cars have to meet to escape the ban.
diesel ban Rome Italy diesel dieselgate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Latest car models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll car models  