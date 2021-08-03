Rolls-Royce Wraith Driver Forgets to Check Fuel Gauge, the Unthinkable Happens

Running out of fuel in a modern car is possible, and it is a common occurrence anywhere around the world. It does not happen that often, but it does happen, and it does not matter what car you drive when it happens, as the driver of a Rolls-Royce Wraith proved.
The most common situations where people run out of fuel are those caused by negligence. In other words, the car is not to blame in 99 percent of situations. With very few exceptions, which did have their alternative fuel gauges – like the Trabant had a special dipstick, all modern cars come with fuel gauges.
Fuel gauges work their best when they are frequently used from full to almost empty. If you tend to fill up with minute amounts of fuel each time you refuel, and we are referring to less than a quarter of your tank's capacity at a time, or even less than that if the vehicle has a large capacity fuel tank, the fuel gauge might prove erroneous as time goes by.
According to many people who have been through this, the issue can only be solved if the owner proceeds to filling the tank back to full and driving until they almost reach empty, then filling up to the maximum value again. In time, the gauge will get its signals right, but if we are talking about a behavior that has been repeated over years and years, you might have to call a specialized mechanic to schedule a visit to the workshop
As you can observe in the video below, the driver of a Rolls-Royce Wraith ran out of fuel while waiting to enter a busy roundabout. His antics have not gone unnoticed, as people took out their smartphones and started filming the stranded Rolls-Royce.
The driver got help from someone who appears to be a friend of his (anyone who helps in a situation like this is the best friend you have at that moment), as they brought a small plastic can with gas. The green container only holds 1.32 gallons (5 liters) of fuel, but it is made from plastic. The Wraith's 6.6-liter V12 engine has a fuel economy rating of 11.1 mpg in the city, which equates to 21.2 liters/100 km.
In other words, the Wraith will not go that far with that amount of fuel, but it might just be enough to reach the next gas station for a fill-up. If we do not take the .32 gallons (1,2 liters) into account, the Wraith could drive for 11 miles (17 km), a feat that the driver will refrain from attempting after his unwanted social media fame.
We strongly advise you to never use plastic to transport fuel, especially in the summer. Because of higher temperatures, the expansion in volume that usually occurs with gasoline could prove to be even more dangerous than it normally is. Fuel should only be transported in special containers, but if you have no other option and are careful with the transportation, it might be sufficient for a brief walk from the gas station.
Video credits: Digi24
