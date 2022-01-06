Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II Gets 1,000 HP Hellcat Engine Swap, Still Craves for More

Legend has it Rolls-Royce wouldn’t tell the true power of their cars, only stating they have “enough.” Now Hoonigan tries to demolish this legend by showing power is never enough. For that, they combined classic Rolls-Royce charm with the brute power of a Dodge Hellcat crate engine. Unsatisfied with the result, they added a Magnuson supercharger for a total of 1,000 horsepower.
For some, classic cars are sacred, and restoring them only means bringing them to their original factory condition. Try to replace even a small button switch with a modern one and the car is utterly compromised, undignified, and unfit to be called a classic car anymore.
For others, classic cars are all good, as long as they have some modern amenities to raise the level of comfort onboard. Of course, no one wants a lemon, so a modern engine follows, and with it all the paraphernalia associated with the custom car mania. Hoonigan is part of the second category, it seems, and you might remember some of their more extreme projects.
One of their latest projects is a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II, which got a new life not as a classic car, but as a hot rod. The team kept nothing except the exterior body panels for this one and built everything around a bespoke tube-frame racing chassis. Gone is the famous hydropneumatic suspension that Rolls-Royce built under license from Citroen, so forget comfort, this car is all metal and flames. Did we mention bucket seats?
The original L410 6.75-liter V8 good at the time for 189 horsepower was swapped for a hellish Dodge Hellcat crate engine that got tuned up to deliver 1,000 horsepower by adding a Magnuson supercharger to the platter. The exhaust comes from Borla and is custom-made, also offering fine-tuning capabilities so the sound can be adjusted as desired.
The looks of the car couldn’t be more remote than the one of its body donor, with the lowered suspension and the custom wheels with aerodisc covers. Of course, having so much power means the brakes have to be upgraded too, and here come the new Baer six-piston calipers connected to dual-rotor ventilated brake discs. These can also be actuated via a stick lever that locks up the front or the back wheels, as needed. We say this Rolls is perfect for drifting and with the crazy 1,000 horsepower it should feel like on ice on any surface.
