Rolls-Royce's Private Office in Dubai Unveils Its First Masterpiece: A Bespoke Ghost EWB

Rolls Royce, one of the industry's iconic luxury car brands, has recently revealed its latest exclusive creation: a bespoke Ghost Extended model commissioned by a discerning client from the Middle East. The stunning vehicle is the first masterpiece to emerge from the world-first Private Office in Dubai, an extension of the marque's center of excellence at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England.
The Private Office in Dubai offers unparalleled personalization and craftsmanship to Rolls Royce's most valued customers, who can bring their vision to life aided by a dedicated team of designers and experts.
The Private Office in Dubai is a unique and innovative concept that was inaugurated by Rolls Royce Motor Cars in July 2022. It is the first and only Private Office outside the UK and one of several similar facilities planned to be opened in luxury hot spots worldwide. The Private Office in Dubai serves as a subsidiary of The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, where the marque's vehicles are handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail and quality.
The Dubai-based shop offers an exclusive and intimate service to Rolls Royce's most discerning and loyal customers in the Middle East region, who have a powerful affinity and appreciation for the brand's heritage and craftsmanship. It provides them access to a dedicated Bespoke Designer and a Bespoke Client Experience Manager, who are permanently located in Dubai and can offer personalized consultations and previews of new products and features. It also leverages the latest technology to allow customers to explore The Home of Rolls-Royce remotely and see their bespoke creations come to life in real time.
In other words, tthis place is not your usual luxury car dealership; it is a bespoke experience where customers can bring their ideas and visions to fruition with the help of the Rolls-Royce team. The Private Office reflects the marque's evolution as an authentic house of luxury, with design services on par with its products.
As Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls Royce Motor Cars, said at the Private Office's inauguration: "For many years, we have been inviting our VIP clients to The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood – and now, following significant demand, we are bringing Goodwood to the world."
The Private Office in Dubai focuses on three directions of bespoke creation: the Coachbuild program, the High Bespoke Commissioning area, and the one-of-one Private Office Collection. The Coachbuild program stands out as a revival of the traditional art of handcrafting custom vehicles that reflect their owners' individual tastes and preferences. The program allows customers to collaborate with the Rolls Royce design team to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that is truly personal and unique.
The highly bespoke commissions are vehicles that are tailored to the finest details according to the customer's specifications, such as colors, materials, features, and accessories. Not least, the Private Office Collection is a selection of one-of-one masterpiece motor cars created by the Rolls Royce design team for customers seeking exclusivity and rarity.
The first commission from the Private Office located in Dubai is a stunning example of the marque's unique capabilities and ingenuity. It is a bespoke presentation of the Ghost Extended, the most spacious and luxurious model in the Ghost family. The Ghost Extended offers the proper indulgence of an enhanced rear seating environment without compromising the vehicle's driving dynamics. It is the product of an exhaustive consultation process with a new generation of Rolls-Royce clients seeking a minimalist aesthetic and a post-opulent design.
The bespoke Ghost Extended project takes its inspiration from the magic of the sunrise and the mystery of the Arabian sands. It features a striking two-tone exterior expertly finished in Sunrise Sparkle and White Sands, two bespoke nuances specially devised for this undertaking.
The Sunrise Sparkle color is a vibrant orange hue that reflects the warm glow of the morning sun, while the White Sands color is a soft beige tone that evokes the serene beauty of the desert landscape. The two-tone scheme is complemented by a hand-painted coachline in Moccasin that runs along the length of the vehicle, while the illuminated Pantheon Grille, which spouts a touch of glamour and sophistication to the vehicle's front fascia by emitting a soft and subtle glow in the darkness, beautifully contrasting with the Sunrise Sparkle shade of the bonnet.
The Starlight Headliner beautifully compliments the darkness of Arabian nights. This signature Rolls-Royce element creates an illusion of a starry sky on the vehicle's headliner, consisting of up to 1,600 fiber optic lights that are hand-woven into the leather headliner. The lights can be dimmed or brightened according to the mood and preference of the occupants, and it also incorporates a Shooting Star function, which randomly sends eight shooting stars across the headliner at certain intervals for an unforgettable experience inside the vehicle.
The bespoke Ghost Extended is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged engine specially tuned for this implementation. It produces 571 PS (420 kW/ 563 hp) and 628 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.8 seconds while being able to reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
The magnificent engine is paired with a satellite-aided transmission that uses GPS data to pre-select the optimal gear for upcoming corners and terrain. Not only this, but the powerplant is also designed to operate in near silence, thanks to 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of acoustic damping materials incorporated into the chassis, bodywork, and tires, ensuring a serene and refined experience for its fortunate occupants.
This groundbreaking technology includes continuously variable, electronically controlled shock absorbers, self-leveling high-volume air strut assemblies, and an upper wishbone damper. Not least, this bespoke Ghost Extended model also equips Rolls-Royce's latest all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering systems, greatly improving its maneuverability and stability in any road condition.
This Arabian desert-inspired Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended commission is a remarkable achievement from the Private Office Dubai, showcasing the marque's ability to create vehicles that are tailored to the finest details and reflect the individuality and personality of their owners. It is a testament to Rolls-Royce's commitment to delivering excellence, craftsmanship, and innovation to its discerning clients worldwide.
We can only be even more excited to see what other masterpieces will emerge from the Private Office Dubai in the future as it continues to offer unparalleled personalization and creativity to Rolls-Royce's most valued customers. The Private Office Dubai is a unique and innovative concept that brings Goodwood to the world, and we look forward to witnessing its evolution and expansion as a true house of luxury.
The Dubai Private Office: a world-first extension of The Home of Rolls-Royce
The Private Office is located at The Offices 4, One Central area, in the heart of Dubai, a prime location for luxury shopping and entertainment. It occupies a discreet space within the Rolls Royce Boutique, a state-of-the-art showroom that showcases the brand's latest models and innovations. Not only this, but the Boutique also features an Inspiration Studio, where customers can explore various materials, colors, and textures that can be used for their bespoke commissions. Furthermore, it also hosts exclusive events and exhibitions for Rolls Royce enthusiasts and collectors.
The Ghost Extended: A tailor-made gem from the Private Office Dubai
The interior of the bespoke Ghost Extended is equally impressive and exquisite. It showcases a harmonious blend of colors, materials, and details that reflect the client's utmost taste and vision. The cabin exudes discerning elegance with its Grace White leather upholstery, accentuated by contrasting Moccasin piping and stitching.
This Ghost Extended benefits from Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury, an exclusive all-aluminum spaceframe that supports every Rolls-Royce model in the modern era. This strong and light framework ensures the vehicle's outstanding performance and comfort. In this regard, the Ghost Extended commissioning signed by The Private Office provides the marque's signature Magic Carpet Ride, a feeling of effortless and smooth driving unmatched in the automotive world, made possible by the marque's Planar Suspension System.
