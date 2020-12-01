Rolls-Royce Pursuit Portable Seat Is the Embodiment of Lethargic Luxury

Tens of sumptuous vehicle nameplates bearing the Rolls-Royce stamp of approval have been manufactured over the last century or so, being enjoyed by the world’s wealthiest and classiest individuals.
As it happens, some of those individuals also walk from time to time, and when they get tired, they need a place to regain their strength like any other commoner.
This is where the Bespoke Collective part of modern Rolls-Royce comes in, as it has recently designed a single-leg seat that you can carry to almost every place you can’t reach with a car, even if it’s the all-wheel-drive Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV.
Called the Pursuit Seat, the bespoke thingamajig is more like a luxury pole you can sit on than a full chair, but it’s made from materials usually found on other modern Rolls-Royce products of the four-wheeled variety.
“We have applied Sir Henry Royce’s maxim, ‘Take the best that exists and make it better’, to a quintessentially British product. Elevated to Rolls-Royce’s precise and exacting standards yet true to the original concept, the Pursuit Seat has been reimagined for a contemporary world. Our clients can now enjoy the comfort of a Rolls-Royce seat, no matter the activity or where it may lead,” said Matthew Danton, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer.
The seating area itself is completely height-adjustable and also comes with a discrete pocket to store various papers and a slim aluminum torch embossed with the double-R Badge of Honor. At the same time, the single-leg Pursuit Seat is also embossed with the Spirit of Ecstasy, just like the most luxurious RR products.
The leather engulfing most of the higher part of the seat can be specced to either match or contrast the one found inside your Rolls-Royce car, and various Bespoke Collective colors can be chosen for it.
The carbon fiber leg has a retractable aluminum spike that is cleverly situated at its base. Although, in theory, it could be used to pick up dead leaves or as a highly luxurious and expensive weapon you can remove all the peasants in front of you with, the spike is there to impale grass or other soft ground so that it offers better stability when used as a seat.
“We look to create accessories that enhance our clients’ lifestyles. Like every Bespoke commission, each detail of the Pursuit Seat has been minutely considered and meticulously designed, then handcrafted using the very finest materials. The marriage of carbon fibre, polished aluminium, and Rolls-Royce leather demonstrates the art of contemporary craftsmanship,” Matthew Danton continued.
The equally sumptuous Cullinan Recreation Module that can be ordered with any Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers space for the Pursuit Seat as well, although the seat’s compact dimensions and leather case also allow it to be stored in any other Rolls-Royce or other cars for that matter.
The possibility of a Ford or Chevy owner buying the RR Pursuit Seat is obviously a bit low, though, at least for the time being.
If the not-exactly affordable price has not deterred you from wanting one, the Pursuit Seat can be ordered individually or as a pair through the Rolls-Royce Boutique and at Rolls-Royce dealerships worldwide.
