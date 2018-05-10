Rolls-Royce Official Photos Leaked on Instagram

“What's happening with @rollsroycecars PR Team around the world? They start jumping in the direct messages asking the people to delete the leaked photos of their new SUV!” the man says on his account.
“Guys you are not the first company to have a leaked photos or information ... and what has been leaked? Nuclear weapons? A virus that will vanish us? A visitors from Planet Mars?”
Now that we got to see the high-sided all-terrain vehicle – the Brits don’t call the Cullinan an SUV, as, you know, they pinky-swore never to build one – we can’t help to be intrigued by the swivelling rear seats which pop out when the hatch opens. We’ll know more about what they are supposed to be when Rolls spills the beans on the Cullinan.
Other than that, the boxy exterior the Cullinan presents seems to be a bit less exciting than the hype created around it. But teh car makes up for what it lacks at the exterior when stepping inside the luxurious-looking interior. It’s a Rolls, after all.
The details on the technical specs of the Cullinan will be released in a few hours’ time. Until then, the unconfirmed word is the SUV will hide under the hood the king of engines, probably the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 used on the Phantom that develops 563 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.
We’ll update this info as soon as the Cullinan goes official.
