autoevolution
 

Rolls-Royce Official Photos Leaked on Instagram

10 May 2018, 7:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At noon on May 10 – that’s a few hours from now -, Rolls-Royce is officially set to unveil its first SUV, the Cullinan. Unfortunately for the carmaker, the long-kept secret of how the car looks has been revealed by the evil Internet-leakers.
33 photos
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied
The guy that posted the photos says on his Instagram account that Rolls-Royce has asked the photos to be deleted. Of course, he didn’t comply, and you can see them all below this piece.

“What's happening with @rollsroycecars PR Team around the world? They start jumping in the direct messages asking the people to delete the leaked photos of their new SUV!” the man says on his account.

“Guys you are not the first company to have a leaked photos or information ... and what has been leaked? Nuclear weapons? A virus that will vanish us? A visitors from Planet Mars?”

Now that we got to see the high-sided all-terrain vehicle – the Brits don’t call the Cullinan an SUV, as, you know, they pinky-swore never to build one – we can’t help to be intrigued by the swivelling rear seats which pop out when the hatch opens. We’ll know more about what they are supposed to be when Rolls spills the beans on the Cullinan.

Other than that, the boxy exterior the Cullinan presents seems to be a bit less exciting than the hype created around it. But teh car makes up for what it lacks at the exterior when stepping inside the luxurious-looking interior. It’s a Rolls, after all.

The details on the technical specs of the Cullinan will be released in a few hours’ time. Until then, the unconfirmed word is the SUV will hide under the hood the king of engines, probably the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 used on the Phantom that develops 563 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.

We’ll update this info as soon as the Cullinan goes official.

 

What's happening with @rollsroycecars PR Team around the world? They start jumping in the direct messages asking the people to delete the leaked photos of their new SUV! ... Guys you are not the first company to have a leaked photos or information ... and what has been leaked? Nuclear weapons? A virus that will vanish us? A visitors from Planet Mars? ... why all this drama about it? It's just a car, and you are not the first one to make a car ... this is a serious black point on your profile as a PR Team, i wish someone from top management to take a serious action on it ... the photos has been leaked, distributed all over the world ... so stop acting as a 007 agent ... and you should check how the photos has been leaked instead of sending us a DM ... so disappointed from RR and how their PR Team acted '“ ... #rollsroyce #rollsroyceworld #rollsroycecullinan #cullinan #bmw #bmwm #mercedesbenz #amg #audi #bugatti #porsche #ferrari #lamborghini #ford #chevy #dodge #toyota #nissan #honda #mazda #uae #uaeinstagram #abudhabi #dubai

O postare distribuit de Eng. Abdalla Alhammadi (@eng_aalhammadi) pe Mai 9, 2018 at 7:39 PDT

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce high-sided all terrain vehicle
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
ROLLS-ROYCE models:
ROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE Phantom CoupeROLLS-ROYCE Phantom Coupe LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE DawnROLLS-ROYCE Dawn LuxuryAll ROLLS-ROYCE models  
 
 