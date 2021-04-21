Rolls-Royce Is Building a Fast Electric Aircraft, Kids to Design Pilot's Helmet

They call it Spirit of Innovation, and it will be “unlike anything the world has ever seen” - a fully electric airplane that by the end of the year is to attempt a speed record flight targeting 300 mph (483 kph).
Packing a battery with 6,000 cells, “the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft,” the machine should be capable of flying the 200 miles (322 km) that separate Paris from London by air on a single charge, opening the doors to an incredibly potent new range of air taxis.
Before we get to that though, Rolls-Royce will have to put the thing through its paces, and in charge of flying it will be the company’s test pilot and director of flight operations Phill O’Dell. He’ll need, of course, the usual complement of gear test pilots wear during these stunts, including a helmet that is now the subject of a competition for British kids.
More to the point, the Design a Helmet competition will ask youngsters, separated into two groups for ages 5 to 11 and 12 to 18, to come up with some creative work that will end up being incorporated into the design of the helmet.
The company will choose two winners, one from each category, and both will also get the chance to meet the pilot and see the airplane firsthand. Entries are allowed until April 28, and the winners will be announced two days later.
“The Spirit of Innovation aircraft will be one of a kind, so it is only fitting that the helmet I wear should also be unique, reflecting the pioneering nature of the project,” said the test pilot in a statement.
“I have worked with fly2help for many years to showcase the exciting career options available in aviation, so it made sense to work with them on this competition.”
