Rolls-Royce Ghost and Lamborghini Urus Make for a Very Expensive Hit-And-Run

It’s not that often that you see this kind of money involved in a crash, let alone in a small English town like Walsall, near Birmingham, in the UK. But the fact that it’s also a hit-and-run adds a different layer of drama to the accident.
It happened on Tuesday and it involved a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Lamborghini Urus, both seemingly in excellent condition. Before the Ghost rear-ended the Urus, that is.
The driver responsible for the crash, the one in the Ghost, fled the scene on foot. According to the West Midlands Police, aside for the car he left some form of identification behind (which includes a photo), so it’s only a matter of time before he’s tracked down and will have to answer for the damage.
In the meantime, check out the burn from whoever is managing the police Twitter account – the emphasis is ours, for more visibility.
“Well… this is an expensive crash. I wonder if it was the cost or another reason why the Rolls driver left the scene? Either way, we have his photo and will ask him very soon,” reads the caption to a photo from the scene of the crash. “Driver was not driving for the conditions and obviously can't handle a car like this.”
Nothing can top knowing you wrecked a Ghost and an Urus than being told by the cops on a public forum that you shouldn’t have been driving the Ghost in the first place. Because you’re not good enough. Then again, British cops do seem to have an innate inclination to verbal burns, especially when expensive cars are wrecked.
Commenters to the Twitter post note that a local exotics rental agency has a similar Ghost listed, so maybe that’s why the driver fled. Others call this an insurance scam, because the odds of having two such expensive cars crash in Walsall are close to zero.
On the bright side, no one was injured.
Well...this is an expensive crash. I wonder if it was the cost or another reason why the Rolls driver left the scene? Either way, we have his photo and will ask him very soon. Driver was not driving for the conditions and obviously can't handle a car like this. #Walsall E unit pic.twitter.com/PKkOHqwUcB— Force Response - #StayAlert (@ResponseWMP) October 13, 2020