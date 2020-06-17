Rolls-Royce Escalade Looks Like the Luxury SUV Happening When Pigs Fly

SUV

And while nobody should hold their breath for such anever seeing daylight, Cadillac Escalade is one of the models on which a series of Rolls-Royce touches would feel like home.And it’s because the Escalade itself was designed to impress in terms of an exclusive driving experience, something that also defines the Rolls-Royce brand too.The 2021 Escalade is living proof in this regard. For example, this new model is one of the first cars out there to feature a curved OLED screen, something which until now was exclusive to the TVs in our living rooms. What’s more, the new Escalade comes equipped with the first AKG automotive audio system, so you can be sure the audio experience when driving is as immersive as possible.Of course, the Escalade excels in term of technology, and one such example is the AR-based navigation. Augmented Reality is the next big thing in the tech world, and as it turns out, Cadillac is one of the first to bring it to the automotive market. With AR navigation, drivers are provided with live street views with directional overlays, so the level of distraction is substantially reduced.There are no less than nine camera views on the top-of-the-range Escalade, Night Vision for better detection of pedestrians and large animals, and a pair of 12.6-inch touch screens mounted in the back.So yes, the Escalade seems to be just the right model to get a bit of love from Rolls-Royce, albeit as said above, it’s better not to expect a collaboration between the two carmakers to happen anytime soon.