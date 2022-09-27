Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Rides so Dark Yet Caramel on Custom, Matching 24s

Until the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue arrives to bridge the gap between the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce and the Italian Lambo super-SUV, there is still enough time to properly stand out in a posh crowd.
As far as Rolls-Royce Cullinan fans are concerned, there is probably nothing better than a bespoke Black Badge that has also gone down the custom aftermarket route. Well, perhaps a monochrome, all-white ‘normal’ yet equally custom Culli could do the trick, but we will discuss that one when appropriate.
Until then, we need to address the Cullinan Black Badge elephant in the china shop, as a very subtle yet ritzy example has been recently highlighted by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. It was equipped with custom-matched 24-inch aftermarket wheels courtesy of Roadstarr Motorsports, a Los Angeles, California-based “supreme auto customization shop.”
Self-entitled as “the best thing that ever happened to auto boutique,” this outlet opted for a subtle, almost murdered-out approach to the Cullinan Black Badge trope. And the only thing that separates it from the all-black niche is the nice Dark Caramel ring seen on the Forgiato wheels, frankly. By the way, it was not allowed there merely for contrasting purposes – and instead, it carefully matches the interior trim.
Now, we mentioned there’s also an opposite approach to the whole Rolls-Royce Cullinan customization party. Also born courtesy of Roadstarr, it is well represented by a monochromatic, all-white (even the Spirit of Ecstasy), frosted ultra-luxury SUV that has just one thing in common with the previous bespoke project.
And that would be the fact that it rides posh on matching 24-inch aftermarket wheels. Only, on this occasion, those are the pride and joy of Anaheim, California-based Savini Wheels. Still, they bode equally well with the Rolls because of their multi-spoke wire-style design, as well as those big and brawny RR floating caps, right?
