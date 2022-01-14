Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective Can Make a Regular Cullinan Look Mundane

After BMW bought the Rolls-Royce brand in 1998, it took it out from the old factory, where the cars were built alongside VW-owned Bentleys, and moved it at Goodwood. Since then, the luxury carmaker has evolved and now creates a wide range of vehicles, from two-door landyachts to the luxobarge SUVs.
But the wide range apparently was not enough for some people, who considered that they deserve more. So Rolls-Royce Bespoke stepped in, and created some unique vehicles for its wealthy customers in 2021. Here they are below.
Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos
With no relation to Superman's Kryptonite, every Wraith Kryptos Collection car hides a cipher embedded in the vehicle's design language. There are also codes spread on the dashboard, roof, or concealed areas.
Rolls-Royce Kengo Kuma Dawn
This Rolls-Royce Dawn is a unique vehicle created for the global luxury property developer Westbank. It represents the new luxury area of "The Kita" in central Tokyo, designed by Kengo Kuma. This example shows a specific paint job named Silver Haze, which, when illuminated by the sun, reveals a bronze shine.
For many Rolls-Royce owners, this change of color in reflection caused by the sun might be something new. But should we tell them that the same effect can be obtained with a premium foil wrap that might cost less than a tire change for their cars?
The long-wheelbase Ghost was a hit on the market, and the Urban Sanctuary was commissioned in a two-tone Gunmetal and Silver Jubilee color, with a lime-green beltline and wheel hub circles. The main attraction for this LWB Urban Sanctuary Ghost consists of a unique interior inspired by the Yu Yuan storied gardens from Shanghai. Its mosaic wood pieces are hand-assembled and finished in unlacquered, open-pored, Obsydian Ayous veneer.
Rolls-Royce designers created a cracked-ice effect for windows' shutters. The same pattern adorns the seats with embroidered panels. On the other hand, the interior shows a Navy Blue and Cashmere Grey two-tone color, creating a unique experience for the owner, either if they drive it or are chauffeured. The latter experience might be even better since the reclining rear seats took their inspiration from private jet lounges.
Rolls-Royce Wraith Peeble Paradiso
We often saw cars designed and customized by men. This Wraith, though, was commissioned by a female customer from Shanghai. She ordered it with a hand-decorated beltline in a Seashell hue with an orchid motif, which shows her passion for elegance - it is her "Shanghai seaside-inspired paradise." The interior shows a baby girl's footprints on the Piano White monitor lid atop the center stack. Like on Mr. Bartosiak's vehicle, this car's headliner shows the constellation that represents her long sought-after child.
The illuminated front fascia for some brands already became part of the options list, but not for Rolls-Royce. The Dream Ghost is based on the LWB Ghost, and it was ordered by South Florida luxury collector David Bartosiak. It is the most expensive vehicle delivered by Rolls-Royce Miami, which says a lot about its price.
The collector made a special request and asked that the illuminated front fascia say "Dream" instead of Ghost. He noted, "This wish speaks of the dream I had as a young boy, born under that beautiful night sky in 1983 in Vero Beach, Florida, the dream I instill in those around me every day, and the dream I hope my spirit carries on to the world when I'm gone."
Also, another unusual option was the Starlight Headliner that shows the stars' alignment over Vero Beach, Florida, on the day of his birth. So, if you are born in the same ZIP code and day as Mr. Bartosiak, there's a car with your astral map out there, and you didn't have to pay a dime for that.
All these vehicles are part of the vehicles built by Rolls-Royce Bespoke in 2021, which brought the highest revenue in the company's history. Of course, there are more to come in the coming days, so stay tuned here on autoevolution.
