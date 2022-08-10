Rodin FZERO Throws 1,176 HP on the Track, All Wrapped in Lightweight Package

The biggest challenge of being a newcomer to the auto industry is to make sure the very first product you make is as impressive as it can be, and that it appeals to as many people as possible. That's true not only for mass production carmakers, but for manufacturers of niche vehicles as well.
Not sure how many of you are familiar with the name Rodin, but for those who like going to the track on the constant basis, Rodin has been on their radar ever since the F1-inspired FZED open-wheeler was introduced. And these people, along with pretty much all high-performance car lovers, now have another reason to rejoice, as the New Zealand-based company announced the start of production for its second model, the FZERO, and its arrival on the market in 2023.
Also meant for track use, the car unwrapped itself in front of the world with a few specs that left us drooling in anticipation.
First up, the engine. We’re talking about an in-house built (granted, with help from Neil Brown Engineering) 4.0-litre V10 twin-turbo hybrid powerplanet. Then, its specs, which are simply impressive: 1,176 hp power rating, a weight of just 698 kg (1,539 pounds) wet, and a top speed sitting at 360 kph (224 mph), easily achievable thanks to the 4,000 kg (8,818 pounds) of downforce generated by the thing’s huge wings.
“The Rodin FZERO is the physical representation of the ultimate heights in vehicle performance. Without the restrictions of building to a set of rules, we are able to make the car lighter, more powerful, and produce significantly more downforce,” said in a statement David Dicker, Rodin’s founder.
“The only real restrictions we face are the laws of physics, and we have even pushed those to the absolute limit. We look forward to bringing the most intense driving experience conceivable to tracks around the world.”
There will only be 27 of the FZEROs ever made, but at the time of writing no info on the price for one was provided.
