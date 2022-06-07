Roddy Rich Can't Stop Smiling Next to His Matte Ferrari F8 Tributo, But Why Should He?

With a stage name like “Roddy Ricch,” you might expect the rapper’s social media to show his lavish lifestyle, and it does. And among his favorites things to show off is his matte Ferrari F8 Tributo.
Roddy Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., rose to fame in 2018 with his single “Die Young.” He was just 20 at the time.
Now, at 23-year-old old, he has quite a big fanbase and 6.7 million followers on his Instagram account. There, the rapper gets to truly be himself. If you take a casual look at his page, you’ll see that the rapper loves flaunting his cars, and has quite a few of them, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Bentley Bentayga, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Chevrolet Suburban.
But the latest he flaunted is his Ferrari F8 Tributo. This isn’t the first time he showed it off, though. At the beginning of the year, the 23-year-old flaunted his supercar at a gas station and tried its limits on the highway. His supercar is the result of hard work from Platinum Motorsports automotive repair shop. It comes with a dark matte finish and has been fitted with aftermarket wheels from Forgiato.
The Italian brand introduced the line in 2019. It's put in motion by a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine that sends out 700 horsepower (710 ps) at 7,000 rpm, and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,250 rpm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic DCT transmission.
With these figures, you can expect it to be fast, and, similar to other models from the Maranello brand, it is. The F8 Tributo can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Given its performance and exotic exterior, one can see why Roddy Ricch has such a liking for this supercar, despite the other fast cars in his collection.
Now, at 23-year-old old, he has quite a big fanbase and 6.7 million followers on his Instagram account. There, the rapper gets to truly be himself. If you take a casual look at his page, you’ll see that the rapper loves flaunting his cars, and has quite a few of them, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Bentley Bentayga, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Chevrolet Suburban.
But the latest he flaunted is his Ferrari F8 Tributo. This isn’t the first time he showed it off, though. At the beginning of the year, the 23-year-old flaunted his supercar at a gas station and tried its limits on the highway. His supercar is the result of hard work from Platinum Motorsports automotive repair shop. It comes with a dark matte finish and has been fitted with aftermarket wheels from Forgiato.
The Italian brand introduced the line in 2019. It's put in motion by a powerful 4.0-liter V8 engine that sends out 700 horsepower (710 ps) at 7,000 rpm, and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,250 rpm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic DCT transmission.
With these figures, you can expect it to be fast, and, similar to other models from the Maranello brand, it is. The F8 Tributo can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Given its performance and exotic exterior, one can see why Roddy Ricch has such a liking for this supercar, despite the other fast cars in his collection.