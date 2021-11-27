Rocketeer F-15E Strike Eagle Looks Like a Deadly Predator Lurking in the Dark

We kind of lost track of the many instances we’ve seen various iterations of the F-15 in, but every time this warbird comes into the spotlight, it never ceases to amaze us. Sure, having a skilled photographer on deck at just the right moment helps too.
Of all the F-15 photos we’ve featured so far, this one has to be the most exciting. It was captured by a Senior Airman on the tarmac of the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, at a time when the aircraft was preparing for a deployment overseas.
The Eagle belongs to the 336th Fighter Squadron, also known as the Rocketeers. Dating all the way back to the years of the Second World War, the unit was initially one of three Royal Air Force squadrons comprising American volunteer pilots.
The 336th was preparing to deploy to Larissa Air Base, Greece, at the beginning of October, when this photo was taken. The move was required as the squadron was supposed to take part in operation Castle Forge, “a U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa-led joint, multi-national training event designed to provide a dynamic, partnership-focused environment that raises the U.S. commitment to collective defense in the Black Sea region.”
And the presence of the Strike Eagles there is sure to make a lasting impression. The four-decades-old family of fighter jets has been part of most of the major wars of the past decades, from Desert Storm in the 1990s to strikes against ISIS in more modern times.
Two Pratt & Whitney engines keep it in the air and moving at speeds of up to 1,875 mph (3,017 kph), en route to the targets it can strike with the power of air-to-surface missiles, and a wide assortment of bombs.
And to give you an impression of how potent the aircraft is, just consider that, at least by official records, not one of them was ever shot down in combat.
