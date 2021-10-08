Rocket-Like UAS Detects Target in Record-Breaking Time During Marine Corps Mission

5 MQ-4C Triton Drone Has First Navy Test Flight With New Sensor Upgrades

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities are becoming increasingly important for combat superiority, in a world where unmanned systems and highly-advanced electronic assets take center stage. The U.S. 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has already operated one of the most unique unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) multiple times, successfully demonstrating its outstanding capabilities. 7 photos



It was designed to fit into the bed of a pick-up truck or inside a Blackhawk helicopter, and, according to the manufacturer, it can be easily assembled in less than 30 minutes. All of this adds up to reduced operational costs for the U.S. Marine Corps, higher flexibility and unprecedented ISR superiority. Texas-based Martin UAV conducted a demonstration of its remarkable V-Bat UAS for the Navy earlier this year, at the Yuma Proving Grounds, in Arizona. What makes this aircraft unlike anything else on the market is the single, ducted, thrust-vectored fan that allows it to take off and land similarly to a SpaceX rocket. It also has the unique ability to switch from fixed-wing flight to hover, back and forth, without dropping in altitude.MEU confirmed the V-Bat’s abilities on numerous occasions, during various missions on board the USS Portland (LPD 27). The UAS was used to provide ISR data, and it proved to be highly-capable even in challenging weather conditions, such as strong winds. During one of the missions, the V-Bat was able to achieve target acquisition in a record time of less than three minutes after receiving the task, thanks to its advanced Automatic Identification System (AIS) capability.Since that first demonstration for the U.S. Navy, Martin UAV has been acquired by Shield AI,a defense technology company founded by a former Navy SEAL, Brandon Tseng. According to Tseng, the V-Bat is a game-changing unmanned aircraft because it’s so flexible and requires minimal logistical support. Indeed, this UAS can easily transition from land to sea, and it can operate in almost any type of environment, because it doesn’t require a runway.It was designed to fit into the bed of a pick-up truck or inside a Blackhawk helicopter, and, according to the manufacturer, it can be easily assembled in less than 30 minutes. All of this adds up to reduced operational costs for the U.S. Marine Corps, higher flexibility and unprecedented ISR superiority.

