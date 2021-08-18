NASA Will Try to Deflect an Asteroid, Space Impact Coming Next Fall

More on this:

Rocket League Update Lets You Play at 120FPS, Adds Free Cosmetics

In celebration of the new Rocket League Season 4 , developer Psyonix revealed a bucketload of free cosmetics that will soon be available for PlayStation players. Along with the new items, a major update introduces a couple of performance upgrades for PlayStation 5. 6 photos



To benefit from the recent upgrade, PlayStation 5 players must select the Performance mode, which should make Rocket League run at 70 percent of full 4K at 120FPS (frames per second) with HDR. However, the game’s UI will continue to run in 4K.



Secondly, a new free Ratchet & Clank bundle that contains several cosmetics will be available for free to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players just by logging into Rocket League beginning August 18.



The bundle includes the Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper. The free Ratchet & Clank-themed bundle for Rocket League will only be available until January 3, 2022.



Also, PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim a special pack the contains even more customization items. The new pack can be claimed via the PlayStation Store starting August 24 and includes the following items: Goop GE, Animated Decal, Hard Hat GE Topper, Magmus GE Boost, and Reaper GE Wheels.



Finally, Season 4 refreshes the Starter and Standard Pack, so players willing to spend money to play



Starting August 17, the Road Hog XL Starter Pack is available for $5 and contains the following items: Road Hog XL (Sky Blue Painted), Yuzo Wheels (Sky Blue Painted), Hypernova Boost, Lightspeed Trail, Kinda Koi Decal (Sky Blue Painted), and 500 Credits.



The Werewolf Pack will be available beginning August 24 for $20 and includes four items: Werewolf (Crimson Painted), Voxel Goal Explosion (Crimson Painted), IO: Infinite Wheels (Crimson Painted), and 1000 Credits.



