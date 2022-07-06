Rocket League Sideswipe Adds New Mutator Madness Casual Game Mode, New Arena

The new Rocket League Sideswipe season coincides with the franchise’s 7th anniversary, so the more reason for Psyonix to make this a season to remember. Starting today, mobile gamers who love Rocket League are in for a slew of nice surprises, including a new game mode, a new arena, and much more.
Dubbed “the most fantastical season of Rocket League Sideswipe, Season 4 is all about swords and sorcery. And what better way to get into “Harry Potter mode” than by adding a new Eggscalibur Arena and the fabled champion Fennec.
Also, players who connect their Epic Games accounts will earn crossover rewards in Rocket League, so make sure you do that if you also play the original game on PC. The game’s newest arena features stained glass windows and an arching citadel ceiling.
A new season means a new Rocket Pass too, so players can now unlock medieval-themed rewards such as the Battle Axe Topper, the Magic Missile Boost, as well as the mythical Quartz Goal Explosion, which will automatically unlock when players hit level 50 on the Rocket Pass.
Furthermore, Season 4 brings new goodies in the Item Shop, including the Lime Green Draco Wheels, Sword Banner, Sea-nicorn Avatar, and Sky Blue Quasar III Goal Explosion.
As far as the new Mutator Madness game mode goes, this one is played in two weekly phases. During the Weekday Phase, players will queue into Mutator Madness Matches with randomized settings. At the end of the match, they will be able to upvote or downvote the settings according to how they enjoyed it.
During the Weekend Phase, the Mutator Settings with the most upvotes will be playable throughout the weekend and players will earn double experience while playing the weekend Mutator Madness Playlist.
Last but not least, players who link their Epic Games accounts will unlock rewards in Rocket League. Simply connect your account, then head to the “Challenges” tab and you’ll receive your rewards. Earn 5 MVPs in online matches for the Calculated Avatar in Sideswipe, or win 20 online matches to unlock the Calculated Goal Explosions in both games.
