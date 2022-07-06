Rocket League Sideswipe Adds New Mutator Madness Casual Game Mode, New Arena

More on this:

1 Rocket League’s Mobile Spinoff Kicks Off Its Third Season with New Cars, Rocket Pass, More

2 Rocket League Sideswipe Kicks Off Seasons 2, Adds Tons of New Items, New Volleyball Mode

3 Standalone Rocket League Soccar Game Debuts on iOS and Android

4 You Can Now Play Football With Cars on iPhone and Android

5 Sideswipe a Chevrolet Camaro SS And Flee, Get Instant Karma