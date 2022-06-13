Rocket League Season 7 Announced, Here Is What’s New

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since Rocket League made its debut on PC and PlayStation 4. Not to mention that the game continues to have a massive fanbase thanks to the regular updates delivered by Psyonix on a regular basis.
Earlier today, the fine folks at Psyonix announced the game’s seventh season will begin on June 15. If for whatever reason you’ve stopped playing Rocket League, this would be a good time to return to the game. If you didn’t stop playing the game, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll get a sneak peek at what’s to come.
First off, Season 7 Rocket Pass will bring a new take on a popular arena, Utopia Coliseum. The arena will receive a “glamorous” makeover specifically for this season and will be available starting June 15. In addition, the new season pass will introduce the majestic Maestro car and items such as the Carat Cutter Wheels, Marble Floor Decal, and many more.
Secondly, a new limited-time event celebrating the seventh anniversary of Rocket League will be available later in the summer, so we’re waiting for more information which should drop at a later date. Expect new Sushi Roller Wheels to be included in the season pass too, alongside the animated Aquarium Player Banner.
Also, a new diamond-laden Carat Cutter Wheels and Marble Floor Decal will be available to Season 7 Rocket Pass owner, along with the new Kinda Big Deal Player Title. More importantly, Psyonix announced that Season 7 introduces Golden Painted items, which are very rare showpieces that can be found in Rocket Pass Pro tiers. These rewards will occur once a player reaches tier 70, while others will require players to reach tiers as high as 150.
Last but not least, players who consider themselves lucky can test their fortune with the Select Favorites 2 Series, which will drop as Blueprints starting June 16, one day after Season 7 begins.
