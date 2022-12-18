Rocket League Reveals Collaboration with Bugatti

The fine folks at Psyonix have a nice surprise for Rocket League players coming just in time for Christmas. The developer of the soccar game has just revealed a collaboration with the renown car brand Bugatti, which means you’re going to have the chance to drive one virtually in Rocket League as soon as next week.
That said, Rocket League players who love speed can purchase the upcoming 90s-inspired Bugatti Centodieci Bundle, available for 1100 credits from December 19 to January 3, 2023. For the most part, it’s worth noting that the bundle includes the Bugatti Centodieci, a peak hypercar that takes a great deal of design inspiration from its namesake, the EB110.
Launched back in 1991, the original EB110 was the fastest production car in the world. The modern version, the Centodieci, is no less capable. However, unlike the EB110, which was a production car, the Centodieci is a very limited-edition series since only ten vehicles were made.
If you’re playing Rocket League, though, you’re in luck since the in-game version has the same sculptural look and is, of course, very easy to get if you have the credits. Along with the Bugatti Centodieci, players who purchase the bundle will also receive a matching decal, player banner, and engine audio for the ultimate Bugatti experience:
Just like with the previous collab bundles, all the items included in the Bugatti Centodieci bundle can only be equipped by the Bugatti Centodieci included. Moreover, the car in the bundle can’t be customized with other branded content. Also, keep in mind that car colors can’t be adjusted while using the Noire Decal.
So, there you have it, folks. If you’re a regular Rocket League player, you’ll soon be able to use one of the French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti’s rarest vehicles to score goals.
Launched back in 1991, the original EB110 was the fastest production car in the world. The modern version, the Centodieci, is no less capable. However, unlike the EB110, which was a production car, the Centodieci is a very limited-edition series since only ten vehicles were made.
If you’re playing Rocket League, though, you’re in luck since the in-game version has the same sculptural look and is, of course, very easy to get if you have the credits. Along with the Bugatti Centodieci, players who purchase the bundle will also receive a matching decal, player banner, and engine audio for the ultimate Bugatti experience:
- Bugatti Centodieci Body (Plank hitbox)
- Noire Decal
- Bugatti Centodieci Wheels
- Bugatti Centodieci Engine Audio
- Bugatti Centodieci Player Banner
Just like with the previous collab bundles, all the items included in the Bugatti Centodieci bundle can only be equipped by the Bugatti Centodieci included. Moreover, the car in the bundle can’t be customized with other branded content. Also, keep in mind that car colors can’t be adjusted while using the Noire Decal.
So, there you have it, folks. If you’re a regular Rocket League player, you’ll soon be able to use one of the French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti’s rarest vehicles to score goals.