Rocket League Debuts All-New 2021 NFL Fan Pass, Brings Back Gridiron Mode

Psyonix has once again teamed up with the National Football League to bring back the NFL Fan Pass to Rocket League. Throughout the event that will debut on September 9, the same day as the NFL Kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Rocket League players will be able to get NFL-themed content.
The all-new 2021 NFL Fan Pass can be purchased in Rocket League for 1,000 Credits. Those why buy it will receive immediate access to the animated Dominus Decals representing all 32 NLF teams and the new Pigskin Paint Finish.
But wait, there’s more! Owners of the NFL Fan Pass will also get additional animated Decals and content automatically added to their accounts throughout the 2021 Season.
For example, NFL Fan Pass owners will receive 32 NFL Team Octane Decals, 32 NFL Team Player Banners, and 32 NFL Team Antennas on Thanksgiving. During the Super Bowl LVI, pass owners will get 32 NFL Team Fennec Decals, 32 NFL Team Breakout Decals, and 32 NFL Team Helmet Toppers.
Additionally, Psyonix announced the return of the Gridiron mode, which will run from September 9 through September 15. To celebrate the comeback, Rocket League players will be able to unlock more NFL content (i.e., NFL Trooper and NFL Boos) by taking on the new NFL-themed in-game challenges.
Gridiron is a limited-time game mode that turns Champions Field into a football field for a 4v4 match that emulates American football rules with a Rocket League twist. The highlight of the mode is the replacement of the traditional Rocket League ball with a replica of an American football that will remained sticked to the top of your car when touched.
Furthermore, scoring will follow American football rules, so a goal will be worth either three or seven points (in case of a “touchdown”).
