Rocket League Celebrates Halloween with Batman-Themed Events, Classic Cars

Starting October 14, Rocket League is bringing back new limited-time events based on one iconic comic book hero, Batman, as well as a bunch of classic cars. The annual Haunted Hallows Event is available on all platforms and is free to play, but some cosmetics must be purchased with in-game money.
Players will complete Haunted Hallows Event Challenges can unlock Batman Super-Villain themed items including the Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, Gotham’s Finest Merc Decal, Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper, Poison Ivy Boost, and many more.
Also, the game’s Rumble mode is being turned into Gotham City Rumble, which is basically the same mode but with a twist: power-ups are now themed after Batman and his enemies. While playing this mode, you’ll be able to use power-ups and engage Joker’s Boxing Glove, Harley’s Hammer instead of the Boot, Poison Ivy’s vines instead of the Grappling Hook, and so on.
It wouldn’t be a great Halloween celebration if it lacked brand-new content, so this year’s Haunted Hallows Event brings a new Arena variant: Beckwith Park (Gotham Night). The new arena variant has been completely transformed by the Super-Villains of Gotham City, as shown in the trailer. It also involves lots of easter eggs scattered around, so be on the lookout for those too.
All of them are available in the Item Show and each comes with the new Reel Life Decal and goal explosions. There will be three Bat-Signal Goal explosions included in each Batmobile bundle, and they will show off the Bat-Symbol from three different timelines.
As far as the price goes, each Reel Life Decal will be available for current Batmobile owners for 300 Credits each. The three Bat-signal Goal Explosions will cost 500 Credits each.
There will be three Batmobile bundles, each available for 800 Credits, but players can also buy the Batman Halloween bundle that includes all three vehicles with their corresponding decals and goal explosions for just 2,000 Credits.
If you’re dying to customize your newly acquired Batmobile, we have bad news: none of the three iconic high-tech cars can be customized with additional items. But that’s hardly a bad thing considering that Psyonix wishes to preserve the original look of these Batmobiles.
Although all the new stuff requires you to actually play the game, there’s one thing that you’ll be getting for free as a log-in reward. During the Halloween-oriented, players can claim the free Dark Knight player title.
Once again, the new Haunted Hallows Event will be live in Rocket League on October 14 and it will run until November 1, so everyone should have enough time to unlock all of Batman’s vehicles and much of the cosmetic items by the end of it. If not, there’s always next year, although there’s no telling if Batman will make a comeback.
