Rocket League Bringing Back Fast & Furious’ Most Iconic Cars for a Limited Time

Rocket League’s latest initiative rewards players who party up with their friends and play the game together. Jump-Start a Friend offers in-game rewards for signing in and playing the game with a friend, but also for connecting your Epic Games Account to the site for the first time.
Additionally, Psyonix announced that is bringing back the most popular Fast & Furious cars, but just for a limited time. These will be grouped together in a bundle that can be purchased with in-game credits until later this month.
But first let’s talk about the Jump-Start a Friend initiative, which is packed with unlockable rewards. First off, you must sign up for it, then start connecting with friends to earn points whenever you play Online Matches together. On top of that, you can earn huge bonuses for bringing back anyone on your Friends List who hasn’t played in the past 30 days.
POINTS
- 10 Points - Play 1 Online Match with a friend
- 20 Points - Play 1 Online Match with a friend who hasn’t played in 30 days
- 100 Points - Bonus for your first Online Match with a friend who hasn’t played in 30 days (This bonus can only be claimed once per friend, with up to 3 friends for 300 points total)
Playing the game with friends can earn you the CutCorner Avatar Border and Pointed Posts Wheels. At 450 points, you’ll start unlocking Painted versions of the Manganese Boost, while connecting your Epic Games Account to the site will unlock a set of Chopper EG Wheels.
Also, Fast & Furious fans will be able to pick up some of the franchise’s most iconic cars, including the Pontiac Fiero, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Ice Charger, which are available via the Item Shop. Each car comes packed in a bundle together with five to six Decals, an extra set of Painted Wheels, and unique Engine Audio. A fourth car, the Nissan Skyline will also be available in the Item Shop.