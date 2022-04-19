Rocket League Announces New NASCAR Fan Pass, New Cars and Decals Coming Soon

Psyonix, the team behind Rocket League soccar game, announced the upcoming release of a brand-new NASCAR Fan Pass, which will be available for purchase for 1100 in-game Credits. The developer also revealed that the NASCAR Fan Pass will unlock two more high-octane content updates later this year.
Along with a bucketload of decals, the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass includes three new cars. Although all cars in Rocket League perform equally, the 3 new NASCAR Next Gen vehicles included in the pass are meant to stand out. Here is what Rocket League players who purchase the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will receive:
Keep in mind that all the items listed above can only be equipped by the NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro, and NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry. Also, the cars included in the bundle can’t be customized with all item types.
As mentioned earlier, players who purchase the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass now, will unlock additional content coming in two future updates, completely free. The first update will add new NASCAR Next Gen promotional Decals that focus more on the car design. Instead of normal livery, each car will get custom design showcasing either the Ford Mustang, Toyota Camry, or Chevrolet Camaro brand.
The second update set for release this Fall will help players rep their favorite motorsport with NASCAR-themed Decals for Octane, Fennec, and Dominus. The 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass will be available April 20-26, so make sure to pick it up if you want free access to even more NASCAR-inspired content.
- NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang
- NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro
- NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry
- NASCAR Next Gen Engine Audio for all 3 Next Gen Cars
- Next Gen Goodyear Racing Wheels
Toyota Camry
- Joe Gibbs Racing #19
Chevrolet Camaro
- Hendrick Motorsports #5
- Spire Motorsports #7
- Trackhouse Racing #1
- Richard Childress Racing #8
Ford Mustang
- Team Penske #12
- Front Row Motorsports #34
- RFK Racing #17
- Stewart-Haas Racing #4
