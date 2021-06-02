Rocket Lab Gets Green Light to Resume Launches After Experiencing Flight Anomaly

Space service provider Rocket Lab announced that it has got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resume its launches. This decision comes less than three weeks after Rocket Lab's 20th Electron rocket mission has failed due to an anomaly.
Rocket Lab has been in operation since 2002, and since 2018, when the first Electron rocket was launched, it had successfully launched more than 100 satellites into orbit. On May 15th, the company initiated the mission "Running Out Of Toes." However, due to a problem with the rocket's second stage, the rocket's cargo of two BlackSky satellites was unable to be sent into orbit.
Initially, Electron successfully launched from Launch Complex 1 spaceport and performed a first stage engine burn, a separation stage, and stage two ignition. Shortly after the second stage, about three minutes into the flight, the engine computer stated that flight conditions were not met and shut down the engine. The first stage reoriented itself for reentry and deployed a parachute, safely completing a splashdown into the ocean.
After retrieving it, Space Lab's team analyzed the flight data, which showed that Electron's first stage worked properly during the mission and had no impact on the flight problems. The anomaly did not affect the spaceport, and the site is ready to host the next Electron launch. While the FAA has given Rocket Lab launch authorization, the company must still look into what happened on May 15th.
Its review team is currently conducting an analysis to exclude all potential causes of the anomaly. According to Rocket Lab, the full evaluation is expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks. After everything clears out, it will resume its activity.
Rocket Lab plans to re-fly chosen components from the recovered first stage on future missions. Later this year, the company intends to conduct its third recovery mission.
