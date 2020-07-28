Rocket Bunny "Baby Supra" Is a Toyota 86 in Disguise

Internet popularity competitions can be even tougher than those taking place in real life. For instance, cars such as the Mk V Toyota Supra, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the 2021 Ford Bronco can be competitors, simply because they battle for attention on social media. So, now that the last two have come to steal the first's thunder, how is the Supra holding up? We'll try to answer that with a rendering.
This pixel painting, which recently showed up on Instagram and should prove to be quite popular, shows the 2020 Supra in an unexpected form.
To be more precise, the image sees the front end of the Japanese sportscar being fitted on its little brother, the Toyota 86 - given the connection between the two rear-wheel drive coupes, it shouldn't surprise you that the mix appears to be quite stable.
Of course, we have some extra ingredients that keep everything together, starting with the Rocket Bunny widebody kit - keep in mind that the Japanese aero package is available for both cars in the real world (here's an example involving a Supra and one that covers an 86).
Then we have the little "box" protruding through the hood: the supercharger addresses the 86's modest output, so you can expect the 200 hp to become 300 hp (these are obviously generic numbers, with many kits being limited to this output due to the factory rods not being able to deal with more power).
dm_jon, the digital artist behind this visual stunt, also took the time to throw a pair of custom seats and a roll cage inside the vehicle, so the custom feeling is complete.
As far as the hypothetical real life appeal of such a virtual build, there's a question that pops into one's mind: could somebody who adds so many mods to an 86 be upset about the Supra impersonation? Now that would be an odd attitude...
