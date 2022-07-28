Robotics Will Make Our Lives Easier, But Will It Also Bring Us the Moon?

The universe still has many mysteries, and they'll probably remain as such for a long time, given our current technological state. Yet, as innovations come at a much faster pace, and the hunger to find out answers grows, new missions and brave new ideas are being explored.
The fascination for space exploration, the confirmation that we are not the only forms of life in the universe, the concern for the times to come, the need to conquer new territories, and the desire to exploit profitable resources are some of the reasons why many still hope to conquer this universe, or at least as many parts of it as possible.
With a distance of some 363,000 km (225,500 miles) at perigee, the closest approach to the Earth), we could reach the Moon in about 3 days. This makes it the most accessible celestial body to explore, a real reason for giant companies to test their inventions and ideas.
This is also the case of Hyundai and Kia, who just signed a research agreement with six research institutes to explore the surface of the Moon, gathering valuable information for future innovations. Hyundai and Kia see the Moon as a good ground to test sustainable mobility through robotics, thus bringing tested theories for mobility to Earth, but also vice versa, to validate and possibly improve the performance of robotics. The two Korean companies will join forces in terms of software and hardware, providing each other with technologies and equipment for future missions to the Moon.
Nurturing a strong belief that robotics will improve our lives and make them safer, Hyundai Motor acquired in June 2021 Boston Dynamics Another collaboration worth mentioning is the one with Motional Inc., which resulted in Robotaxi, the self-driving IONIQ 5-based machine, first unveiled at IAA Mobility in 2021(video below).
"We will expand the scope of human movement experience beyond traditional means of transport and beyond the bounds of Earth to further contribute to the progress of humankind and help create a better future.", said Yong Wha Kim, Executive Vice President, and Head of R&D Planning & Coordination Center of Hyundai Motor and Kia.
