5 Batman Takes Out the Batmobile in Mexico to Enforce Stay-at-Home Orders

Robert Pattinson's Batmobile Comes Alive in Violent New Batman Trailer

This has been an excellent day to geek out about 2021's superhero movies. A new trailer was released as part of a special online event, giving us precious glimpses of the Batmobile, a new Batman costume, and the Batcave. 6 photos



The highlight of the trailer has to be the scene where the caped hero brutally beats a gang member, dislocating or breaking his arm. Fans know Batman as this symbol of cunning, a tactician with an endless arsenal. But here, Bruce Wayne is at the beginning of his crime-fighting journey, and he's full of anger.



Batman's whole character is built using darkness and violence to make sure criminals fear him. But movies have been afraid to lean into that hard until now, even though internal pain is what makes him so relatable.



The new Batmobile itself has been shown online before, but the trailer does reveal the machinations of a jet propulsion system. The muscle car theme is going to set this movie apart, as it's somehow reminiscent of both



If you think about it, the Tumbler was still too over-the-top. A tank that can jump over rivers that the public somehow doesn't know about? We have trouble believing such a thing would exist. Whereas if an average American suddenly decided to turn himself into a vengeful vigilante, he really might turn to Baja suspension tech and build some crude tubular chassis on the back of a muscle car.



But it's the villains that have captured everyone's attention, which is always a good sign. Paul Dano plays an intriguing, gritty version of the Riddler, who's always been seen as a campy character in the past. Also, Colin Farrell is almost unrecognizable as the Penguin. Yeah, that ugly guy is him.



The Dark Knight trilogy already gave us a realistic take on this iconic DC superhero. And until today, we thought that another one wasn't needed, or that Robert Pattinson could never deliver on the grit he promised. Oh, how wrong we were!The highlight of the trailer has to be the scene where the caped hero brutally beats a gang member, dislocating or breaking his arm. Fans know Batman as this symbol of cunning, a tactician with an endless arsenal. But here, Bruce Wayne is at the beginning of his crime-fighting journey, and he's full of anger.Batman's whole character is built using darkness and violence to make sure criminals fear him. But movies have been afraid to lean into that hard until now, even though internal pain is what makes him so relatable.The new Batmobile itself has been shown online before, but the trailer does reveal the machinations of a jet propulsion system. The muscle car theme is going to set this movie apart, as it's somehow reminiscent of both Mad Max and Dom's famous Dodge Charger. If you think about it, the Tumbler was still too over-the-top. A tank that can jump over rivers that the public somehow doesn't know about? We have trouble believing such a thing would exist. Whereas if an average American suddenly decided to turn himself into a vengeful vigilante, he really might turn to Baja suspension tech and build some crude tubular chassis on the back of a muscle car.But it's the villains that have captured everyone's attention, which is always a good sign. Paul Dano plays an intriguing, gritty version of the Riddler, who's always been seen as a campy character in the past. Also, Colin Farrell is almost unrecognizable as the Penguin. Yeah, that ugly guy is him.