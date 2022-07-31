Roanoke Tiny Home Has the Goods To Replace Your Classic House for a Fraction of the Cost

Folks, I present the Roanoke, a tiny home that may appear like most others on the market. However, there are plenty of little knick-knacks this home has to offer, and that's what we'll be exploring today.
Just to kick things off, let me tell you a little bit about the minds and hands behind this mobile home, Tumbleweed Tiny House Company. If you've never heard of this American tiny home manufacturer, I have to ask where you've been for the past 16 years. Yes, this crew has been around since 2006, and in those years, they've grown to be a force to be reckoned with.
As for the Roanoke, it's a mobile cave that starts off at no more than $90,000 (€88,000 at current exchange rates), so well under what you would pay for a typical home in today's market. Two of the smaller of the four available floorplans come in at 26 feet (7.9 meters), while the two largest are a solid 30 feet (9.15 meters); more than enough space to include up to lofts, bathroom, living area, and a fully stocked kitchen. What else do you need? Time to see what's in store if you dish out the cash for one of these puppies.
As you stroll towards the opposite end of the Roanoke, you may feel that you're in some mountain cabin lodge. This is achieved by the heavy use of wood inside the home, making up walls, furniture blocks, and storage spaces. The exterior isn't lacking in wood paneling either and helps bring a sort of barn feel to the dwelling.
Continuing your journey to the opposite end of the home, you'll pass the kitchen I mentioned, and it's here that you'll access features like a residential fridge, full range stove and oven, and deep dish sink with a polished high-rise faucet. Actually, you can do whatever you want to the interior if you have the extra cash to do so.
While the bathroom can also be considered an essential area, it's the flex room that I want to bring to your attention. Imagine a room for your kids, out of the way of your daily activities. Or, how about a mobile gym? No? Why not transform it into that entertainment center I mentioned, fit with recliners, another mini fridge for comfort, and an AC unit to ensure you kick back like the king and queen that you are? After all, this is a fully functioning mobile living center; use it like one.
The things you can achieve with such a tiny house are far beyond what I've described here; you'll just need some extra cash to take things to the next level. This includes off-grid sustainability. All you have to do is let Tumbleweed in on your dreams, and they'll do their best to make them happen. If not, takes matters into your own hands and start living the life you've always wanted, one of absolute freedom; some would say that's the true American way.
