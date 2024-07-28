Road-Tripping With a Tesla Isn't As Smooth as EV Enthusiasts Might Have You Believe

Owning a motor vehicle is part of the American culture. Being able to drive almost everywhere is convenient and symbolizes freedom, but it is also proof that public transport is seriously lacking in many parts of the US. Let's say you care about the environment or simply want to experience an all-electric car for the first time. What happens when you switch from a conventional ride to a battery-powered Tesla Model 3 for a lengthy trip?
Well, you will at least have some novelties to get used to. Besides noticing the absence of a vibrating engine and a multi-speed transmission, you will also have to discover the perks of regenerative braking (aka one-pedal driving) and get comfortable with using friction brakes less often.
Then, there's the impressive amount of torque that's available as soon as you stomp on the accelerator pedal. If your EV is front-wheel or rear-wheel drive, you don't want to take too much advantage of that ability. You will be shopping for new tires sooner than expected.
Most people who plan to give up on having to visit fuel stations do take the time to learn more about battery-powered propulsion. Owning an EV is not rocket science. But if you don't want any headaches, it's good to find out what you'll have to deal with beforehand.
It's better to be aware of things like preconditioning for faster DC charging, the A/C consuming high-voltage battery energy, maximum range decreasing during winter or hot summer days, insurance costs, and public charging etiquette. After all, you wouldn't want fellow drivers to give you the look for hogging a high-power dispenser. Moreover, you could also avoid having to pay idle/convenience fees at certain DC pedestals. Educating yourself can save you money.
Some EVs, like the Ford F-150 Lightning or the Hyundai Ioniq 5, also have a feature called bidirectional charging. If your EV's battery has been previously charged, it can act as a silent generator in case the grid temporarily taps out. This allows you to keep the lights on and the essentials running, which could come in handy.
But let's presume that you know nothing about EVs. There's a lengthy trip ahead of you, and you decide to have an adventure by renting one and discovering everything about it while on the go. It doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially if you do not include kids in your plans. After all, it's just another car.
That's exactly what this person did. The man named Alex Ivanov (luckily) rented a pre-facelift Tesla Model 3 Performance. It was almost the wisest choice for such an experience. The Model 3 Long Range would've been a better option for this type of trip.
The built-in Trip Planner alone is magnificent for preparing smooth charging sessions and saving on time spent not driving. It can turn on the battery preconditioning feature automatically while also showing the driver when it's the right time to vacate the parking space.
However, as many people already know, technology is not infallible. Not even Tesla can make its cars get it 100 percent right all the time. Still, Ivanov used the Trip Planner for his 1,600-mile roundtrip to see Yellowstone National Park and spend some quality time with friends.
In reality, DC fast charging prolonged his trip because most of the Superchargers were a few miles away from the roads he was supposed to drive on. Then, he had to get used to parking exactly right so the cable handle would reach the charging port that's on the left side of the EV's rear end.
However, the built-in navigation tool was right. He needed to charge a bit before stopping for the night. But since the option to use all available chargers wasn't ticked and there were no Superchargers on his route, the system didn't display a good location for pulling some electrons from the grid.
It's worth noting that the battery management system and the brains of the EV always try to be correct with their assessments. They must balance the charging speed with keeping the battery chemistry intact. These computers will also take into account the minimum time needed to reach a certain destination or the next Supercharger. That's how they decide when to spend energy on preconditioning the energy storage unit or to limit the hp output. There's a lot of data interpreted in the background, and it's all happening to allow the driver to go where they want as fast as possible with a minimum of downsides.
However, that doesn't mean everything will always work out smoothly. Ivanov noticed that the car asked for a questionable top-up even though it had a state of charge of over 90 percent, discovered that the auto wipers could be very annoying, and found the driver assistance systems to be quite intrusive. Fret not; all these settings can be changed or turned off via the infotainment touchscreen, which is the only display available in the car. Newer Model 3s come with a screen for the rear passengers.
Moreover, since DC charging providers have been dealing with cable theft, having an attendant nearby or positioning the chargers in a busy, well-lit area could discourage nefarious actors from vandalizing the costly dispensers.
Ultimately, a Tesla Model 3 Long Range or a BMW i4 might not be everyone's go-to pick for road-tripping. But if you want a relaxed journey and can afford to spend some extra time in one place every two to three hours, using an EV for a memorable summer vacation can be a good idea. They're more comfortable to drive, can be recharged overnight for free at some accommodations, and most are quick enough to give you the confidence needed for successful and safe passes.
Personally, I'd have to choose between a Rivian R1S with the Max Pack battery, a Chevy Silverado EV RST, a Lucid Air Touring or Grand Touring, or a Mercedes-Benz EQS to embark on a lengthy journey with the family.
Road-tripping with a gas- or diesel-powered vehicle remains more convenient in today's America, but venturing with a battery-powered ride on the open roads is not science fiction. It can be done. It just takes a little more time and needs some getting used to.
Don't miss out because of hearsayHowever, there are two major positives any prospective EV buyer must keep in mind. One, there's the fact that this type of car is great for local environments because it doesn't emit any harmful gases (or as many brake particles as a gas-powered equivalent!). Two, the perk of charging at home overnight during off-peak hours is unbeatable. Waking up to a "full tank" on Monday morning and being able to commute the entire workweek for around $15 (assuming an 80-kWh battery, inefficiency losses, and an average kWh cost of $0.17) can feel like you've scored.
The perfect choice for longer journeys that happen predominantly on highways would have been the 819-hp Lucid Air Grand Touring. It doesn't just charge eerily fast at 350 kW dispensers with CCS connectors, but it can also go nearly 520 miles (834 kilometers) on a single charge and in ideal conditions. It's pricey, though. It costs twice as much as a refreshed Model 3 Performance.
The default option for most people wanting an EVBut alas, the world's most valuable automaker is well known for its great software and dependable high-power charging network, which make getting used to an EV-only lifestyle while out and about much easier.
That was the right move. He didn't drive an EV before jumping behind the steering wheel of the rented Model 3, but he did at least look at how many charging stops he would need for that journey. The man was facing at least seven breaks to go from Minneapolis to Yellowstone National Park, which would've translated into over two hours of keeping the EV plugged in. But that was all theory.
Know before you goThere were also moments when the Trip Planner showed confusing information. At one point, it told him to find a place to recharge, even though the same screen showed an estimated state of charge of 22 percent upon arrival.
At one point, the EV even lost access to the internet, temporarily rendering the Trip Planner useless. But that's what an adventure is like—a crash course you give yourself. If you want to go on a similar journey, you could use a mobile app such as A Better Route Planner or PlugShare to see the available charging stations on your phone. Or, better yet, just set the Tesla Trip Planner right from the get-go.
"Not great, not terrible"Stopping to recharge so many times also allowed the man to form an opinion about Superchargers. They were up and running, but he concluded that the pedestals could be better placed. He liked the stations that were placed near stores, coffee shops, or gas stations. That makes sense. If you're on a road trip with friends or family, access to a clean bathroom is almost a must.
The man concluded that an all-electric vehicle like the Model 3 isn't ideal for longer journeys because it's too dependent on cellular coverage to give the right indications and maintain or adjust them as you get closer to the finish line. He also pointed out that the driver assistance systems are too annoying, adjusting the mirrors is unexpectedly complicated, there are no physical buttons for the most important controls, and charging just takes too much planning.
