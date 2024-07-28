Road-Tripping With a Tesla Isn't As Smooth as EV Enthusiasts Might Have You Believe

9 photos Photo: Living for a Living on YouTube | Edited

Owning a motor vehicle is part of the American culture. Being able to drive almost everywhere is convenient and symbolizes freedom, but it is also proof that public transport is seriously lacking in many parts of the US. Let's say you care about the environment or simply want to experience an all-electric car for the first time. What happens when you switch from a conventional ride to a battery-powered Tesla Model 3 for a lengthy trip?