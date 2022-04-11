RMK Marine’s 213-Foot Superyacht ER65 Is Set to Break the Ice

Turkish shipyard RMK Marine announced the construction of a new 65-meter (213-ft) yacht. Designed with go-anywhere capabilities, the vessel will combine the elegance and comfort of a superyacht with the adventurous spirit of an explorer yacht.
The new superyacht, codenamed ER65, will be capable of cruising icy waters and will be built under the strict Lloyd’s ice class standards. Once it slips into the water, ER65 will be one of the few yachts constructed by RMK Marine to carry the title of Polar Code Category B – Ice Class PC-6. That means the vessel will have a steel hull and will be specially designed to break through medium first-year ice.
The shipyard didn’t reveal many details regarding the technical specification of the new superyacht. But we know that the efficient hull design will be “propelled with the latest hybrid propulsion and driveline system technology.” It will also include a retractable zero-speed stabilization system.
With a generous beam of 11.8 meters (38.7 ft), ER65 will have enough space for a helipad with a refueling station and will have a dedicated garage for a deepwater submarine. The exterior will be designed by Ivan Erdevicki of ER Yacht Design and will reflect the dynamic nature of the yacht.
Flowing lines will complement the modern-classic profile. The interior will feature plenty of luxe amenities spread over five decks. According to Boat International, it will have enough space on board for 12 guests and a crew of 20. The vessel will provide passengers the utmost comfort and will have a sauna, a massage room, a sauna, and a library. In addition to its deepwater submarine, it will also host two custom-built tenders.
The new superyacht is currently under construction. Once completed, ER65 will be RMK Marine’s flagship. But it won’t be the first yacht in the 65-meter (213-ft) range. Next year, the Turkish yard is expected to launch RMK65, a luxury motor yacht designed in partnership with renowned Italian design studio Hot Lab.
