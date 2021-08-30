RJ Scaringe Shows Impressive Video of Rivian R1T Water Fording in a Tank

According to Rivian, the R1T and the R1S are capable of water fording up to 42.7 inches (1.08 meters). If that does not say much, you should check what it looks like in real life with the video RJ Scaringe shared on Twitter. The Rivian CEO did not inform how deep the water tank was, but it would not be unlikely if it had precisely the depth that the R1T is able to face.
All that Scaringe was willing to share is that Rivian’s engineers went “for a quick dip.” The place where the splash happened is also not revealed. Could Rivian be developing a testing ground? The water tank seems to be rather new, inserted either in an off-road track or in a testing ground that is still undergoing some work.
The R1T and R1S would be able to cross flooded areas as deep as 42.7 inches in off-road mode, which puts their air suspensions at their highest position. Unlike combustion-engined cars, there is no worry with preparations because there is no risk of hydrolock.
In the replies to Scaringe’s tweet, some Tesla fans posted images of Tesla vehicles crossing flooded areas with water flowing just beneath their windshields as if Tesla cars were designed to do that. None of them seems to realize that the R1T water-fording capacity would leave just 13.8 in (36 centimeters) above the water in a Model S.
In a Reddit post discussing the safe depth for a Tesla to cross a flooded area, some owners stated that battery sealing has been an issue with these vehicles and that it would void the warranty to do so. Gruber Motors and Rich Rebuilds have worked on several Tesla vehicles that resulted in total losses after floods, with damage to their battery packs.
According to the Rivian customers that engaged with these Tesla fans in the replies to Scaringe’s post, off-road use with an R1T or R1S will not be an issue if the vehicles’ capabilities are respected. Tests like the one Rivian engineers performed in the video below would make sure that’s the case.
Our engineers going for a quick dip! pic.twitter.com/1FYukLXXZl— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 29, 2021