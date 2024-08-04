RJ Scaringe: Rivian R2 Won't Have Air Suspension or a Plush Cabin

Rivian is slowly turning into a version of Tesla anyone can get behind. The road ahead is going to be filled with all sorts of challenges, but, fingers crossed, let's hope the Irvine-based startup, which has a factory in Normal, Illinois, and a future plant in Atlanta, Georgia, will survive and maybe even thrive.
It's not impossible for Rivian to become as big as Tesla in about five years. The company is dead set on becoming profitable and offering prospective EV buyers a lineup from which they can choose exactly what fits them.
Even though it manufactures only the R1T, the R1S, and the EDV for the time being, Rivian has big plans. It wants to produce smaller, more affordable zero-tailpipe emission vehicles. The R2, R3, and R3X generated a ton of buzz and convinced over 100,000 to place a pre-order for R1S' smaller, two-row sibling. We can't wait to see what the R3X pre-order process will look like for Rivian.
But until then, let's see what the man leading what arguably is one of America's most important automakers has to say about the future and the R2.
In a discussion with MotorTrend, RJ Scaringe explained that the R1-series EVs were produced with a single goal in mind: to be better than their gas-powered counterparts. To some respect, they were even a bit over-engineered because they had to impress.
After all, you could comfortably follow a Jeep Wrangler out in the wild with an R1S. It has 6.5 inches of vertical suspension travel, electrohydraulic damping, and, in quad-motor form, enough drive units, torque, and drive modes to help you navigate all sorts of terrains. You can really feel the McLaren 720S-derived technology.
The executive says that the R2 (and the R3) won't share those impressive qualities with the R1S. Instead, it'll have a simple yet trustworthy MacPherson strut in the front, passive coils, semi-active dampers, and passive anti-roll bars. Still, Scaringe says that the R2 "will be really great off-road."
The upcoming eSUV will also have simpler door mechanisms and body structure, which could make the R2 a bit more affordable to maintain and fix. Insurers have long had issues with EVs, such as the R1S, for costing too much to repair. That could change with the R2 (and R3).
That makes sense from an affordability point of view, but the automaker has to get it right. Customers won't appreciate a $50,000 EV that isn't better than the segment champion, the Tesla Model Y.
It's worth pointing out that Scaringe said the Model Y was benchmarked before the R2 prototype's design was finalized. However, Rivian doesn't plan on creating yet another crossover SUV without any real off-road capabilities. The R2 will be able to do most of the things the R1S can do. It just won't be as spacious, as comfortable, or as configurable as its bigger sibling. But it won't feel like a downgrade.
If you're trying to understand the difference between the R1S and R2 in popular car terms, then think of the R1S as a BMW X7 and the R2 as a BMW X3. Both are made by a premium luxury manufacturer and share a few visual cues. Still, there's a clear difference between them once you step inside and start feeling the materials, playing with the tech, and experiencing the ride dynamic.
Rivian wants to bring us a true alternative to the Tesla Model Y before established manufacturers like Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, or BMW get the recipe right. It has all the chances in the world to succeed. Let's hope it won't disappoint.
Finally, Rivian's CEO also talks about the EDV, autonomous driving systems, computing power, moving away from Intel's Mobileye, future software updates, and more in the video below.
Inside, owners will be greeted by a familiar Rivian feel, but the materials used throughout the cabin will be cheaper. RJ Scaringe said that the R2's greenhouse costs around half that of the R1S but promises no huge compromises in terms of quality.
