Rivian Would Now Be Able to Deliver 200 EVs Per Week Despite Supply Challenges

Rivian said in December 2021 that it would probably not meet its production targets until the end of 2021. It aimed at 1,200, but the supply chain crisis did not help. Even so, the company manufactured 1,015 EVs and delivered 920 with a production rate of 50 cars per week. Rivian has now quadrupled that and is producing 200 vehicles per week.
Although it is easy to multiply low numbers, Bloomberg states that the ramp-up has been well received by the market. It was seen as a good sign that the automotive startup is dealing with the components shortage despite being such a young company. After all, it may have just started delivering its cars, but it has very ambitious plans.
Apart from the Normal plant in Illinois, Rivian announced on December 16, 2021, that it would build a new factory close to Atlanta, Georgia. When this factory – codenamed Project Tera – is finished by 2024, it will produce 400,000 vehicles per year. The company should make a new vehicle there, leaving the R1T and the R1S for its factory in Illinois.
It is not clear yet which new EV Rivian will produce there, but the company has a wide variety of trademarked names to choose from: R3T, R3S, R4T, R4S, R5T, R5S, R2A, R2C, R2R, R1A, R1V, and R2X. We have no idea what A, C, R, V, and X stand for. T is for truck and S, for SUV.
According to Bloomberg, Rivian has a separate assembly line for its Amazon delivery vans in Normal. The company’s goal is to deliver 10,000 units this year. To meet the 100,000-unit goal by the end of the decade, production would have to be at 12,500 units per year. Again, the supply chain crisis may prevent Rivian from achieving that goal in 2022. Expect that for 2023 or as soon as possible.
Rivian is yet to disclose where it plans to build its European factory. The UK, Germany, and the Netherlands are trying to attract the company as you read this. It is not clear yet how big this plant will be nor which products it plans to manufacture. We just know that the startup has enough money to make that happen as soon as negotiations end.
