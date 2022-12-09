Rivian Software Version 2022.47 Adds Snow Mode, Improvements and Bug Fixes Galore

Not affiliated with the California-based electric vehicle manufacturer, the peeps at rivian.software report that software version 2022.47 is rolling out with Snow Mode. This drive mode relaxes the throttle pedal’s response and reduces regenerative braking for better control.
Other improvements include TIDAL, the subscription-based music streaming service owned by U.S.-based payment processing company Block, Inc. For both TIDAL and Spotify, software version 2022.47 allows for a song to be added to a queue. Exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers, audiobook playback is now possible in both quad-motor electric vehicles.
Independent volume controls also need to be mentioned, along with address sharing from the Rivian mobile app to the vehicle. Version 1.9 or higher sweetens the deal with new vehicle controls: turning on the defrost, heated steering wheel, futon, and second-row seats. Over in Settings, the R1T and R1S now come with new data and privacy controls. Owners can limit the sharing of precise location data, and users can also enable the vehicle’s interior camera to support safety features. The bad news? Well, Highway Assist doesn’t work with limited precise location data sharing.
The list of improvements doesn’t end here, though. Software version 2022.47 includes refinements to Soft Mode and Stiff Mode, as well as improvements to battery longevity, battery durability, regenerative braking performance, the responsiveness of key card taps, and the responsiveness of key fob button presses when the vehicle is asleep. The vehicle can now sleep even if a door is left open. The satellite navigation menu allows the user to set their current location as either home or work. Improved automatic humidity control is also listed, together with a power windows calibration function.
In regard to bugs, Rivian’s software engineers have also addressed the issue that turned off Pet Comfort when heating the steering wheel. Many owners complained about the power liftgate operation setting not persisting during sleep and software updates. This problem has been remedied as well.
Independent volume controls also need to be mentioned, along with address sharing from the Rivian mobile app to the vehicle. Version 1.9 or higher sweetens the deal with new vehicle controls: turning on the defrost, heated steering wheel, futon, and second-row seats. Over in Settings, the R1T and R1S now come with new data and privacy controls. Owners can limit the sharing of precise location data, and users can also enable the vehicle’s interior camera to support safety features. The bad news? Well, Highway Assist doesn’t work with limited precise location data sharing.
The list of improvements doesn’t end here, though. Software version 2022.47 includes refinements to Soft Mode and Stiff Mode, as well as improvements to battery longevity, battery durability, regenerative braking performance, the responsiveness of key card taps, and the responsiveness of key fob button presses when the vehicle is asleep. The vehicle can now sleep even if a door is left open. The satellite navigation menu allows the user to set their current location as either home or work. Improved automatic humidity control is also listed, together with a power windows calibration function.
In regard to bugs, Rivian’s software engineers have also addressed the issue that turned off Pet Comfort when heating the steering wheel. Many owners complained about the power liftgate operation setting not persisting during sleep and software updates. This problem has been remedied as well.