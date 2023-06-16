Rivian Shipped the First Manual Tonneau Covers to R1T Owners Who Ordered Them

After Rivian suspended the automatic tonneau cover option for the R1T, owners were encouraged to order the manual part instead. It wasn't available immediately, and people complained about the long wait time. Rivian has finally shipped the promised manual tonneau covers, and everyone is talking about them.
Rivian put an end to the tonneau cover drama that unfolded after people started complaining about issues with the automatic version. Initially, the powered cover was considered brilliant, and everyone wanted one. Soon, R1T owners reported problems with the mechanism that allowed the cover to retract and unfold. Some were jamming, and the panels would become loose in some cases. After analyzing the situation, Rivian promised to offer a solution while at the same time removing the option from their configurator.
In the meantime, people could opt for having their truck delivered with a manual tonneau cover or none at all. Because the manual option did not exist, the only option was between no manual cover and the promise of a future installation via the bed's side rails. The latter option costs $1,800, a steep price for a non-existing accessory. Still, if you ordered the Rivian R1T without a cover, you could not install one later because the side rails are not provided.
Many R1T owners looked for a solution from third-party accessory producers or even tried their skills at building a DIY cover from aluminum or wood panels. Besides the practical reasons, an experiment showed that a tonneau cover slightly improves efficiency. Although 5% is not groundbreaking, it's still an improvement, making the cover worthwhile.
It was a long wait, but in May, Rivian announced that both the manual and automatic tonneau covers were ready and would ship shortly. Owners who lost their hopes were beaming again, especially as the automatic cover was a pleasant surprise. A month later, Rivian Visualizer still shows the manual cover as the only option available. There's one important change, though: the first R1T owners started receiving their manual covers from Rivian.
Many are still in transit or haven't been installed yet as people wait for the weekend to do it, so there are not a lot of pictures available. Still, the most eager owners have already shared their impressions on social media. The manual tonneau cover comes in the advertised zipper case and fits perfectly in the Gear Tunnel. It comprises four interlocking aluminum panels with plastic end pieces that slide into the guides on the sides of the bed. The last one comes with a rubber gasket that has a good fit against the tailgate.
Unfortunately, we haven't heard of any experience of people flooding the new manual cover to see whether it is watertight. It better be, though, as $1,800 is a lot. The most complex part of this cover is arguably the bag, and that sure ain't worth that much money. The best aftermarket covers sell for about $600, so unless Rivian's solution delivers a solid advantage, people will probably avoid it in the future.
