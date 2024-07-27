Rivian's New Entry-Level R1S Aces the 70-Mph Highway Range Test

Starting at $76,000, the R1S is a three-row midsize electric SUV that can enable families to travel comfortably without putting harmful particles into the air we all breathe. It can also serve as a cool commuting appliance for mom and dad or anyone who wants a battery-powered ride that doesn't come with too many compromises. The best thing about it, though? The real-world highway range!
The dual-motor plus standard-pack battery 2025 Rivian R1S has a starting cost of $75,900. The EV qualifies for half of the federal EV tax credit, but you can access the entire sum through leasing. Fret not; unlike Tesla, the Irvine-based company allows customers to buy out the lease. You'll be able to keep your R1S if that's what you want.
While it's true that automakers have gotten a bit too comfortable with selling Americans $50,000+ vehicles, the most "affordable" Rivian eSUV does try really hard to be worth your while. It has enough room for a big family, comfortable seats, nice interior materials, a satisfying audio system, good tech that's constantly evolving, great cargo capacity, an impressive powertrain, stellar safety ratings, and real off-road capability (with the right wheels). It really is a jack of all trades.
Boasting a maximum power output of 533 hp and 610 lb-ft (830 Nm) of torque, the cheapest new R1S can sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. Treat it nicely, and, per the EPA, it'll drive almost 260 mi (418 km) on a full battery.
But what happens when you take this EV out of the EPA's lab and put it to a real-world highway range test where the average speed is around 70 mph (113 kph)? The short answer is that it will not disappoint.
The Out of Spec Reviews team took a Gen 2 Rivian R1S equipped with the 92.5-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery on a highway run, and it drove a bit over 240 mi (386 km) with an efficiency of 2.6 mi per kWh. It consumed approximately 91 kWh of energy, which meant the remaining 1.5 kWh was used as a buffer to ensure that the driver got to a charger without needing a tow truck.
The driver also used the most efficient powertrain setting (All-Purpose Mode paired with the Low ride height) but didn't turn the A/C off. The only comfort option he had but didn't use was the climate-controlled seats.
But there's even more good news for prospective Rivian R1S buyers. As promised, the automaker delivered an over-the-air update that increased the LFP pack's charging speed to around 218 kW from the previous 200 kW. That means you should be spending around 10 to 15 minutes less plugged in for a zero to 100 percent charge.
However, rarely will someone fully charge an EV at a DC fast charger. Still, you'll be glad to know that the most affordable R1S (and R1T) can hold a charging speed of a bit over 200 kW between five and 25 percent state of charge (SoC). It'll gradually slow down after reaching a 40 percent SoC.
All in all, the new Rivian R1S with the LFP battery is a solid choice. This high-voltage energy storage unit can be safely replenished to 100 percent more often than other chemistries, which means at-home off-peak charging will be very convenient for most people who choose this version of the EV. The LFP pack may not be as energy-dense as the NMC one, but it should have a longer lifespan and be less prone to igniting in case of a crash or puncture.
It's worth noting that the weather during the test run was mild, with the outside temperature being around 70 F (21 C). That enables EVs to travel farther on a single charge, even when the speed is a bit higher. If it's too hot or too cold, the vehicle will use electricity to keep the high-voltage battery at a nominal working temperature to protect the chemistry and ensure a longer lifespan.
