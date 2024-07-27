Rivian's New Entry-Level R1S Aces the 70-Mph Highway Range Test

7 photos Photo: Out of Spec Reviews on YouTube / autoevolution edit

Starting at $76,000, the R1S is a three-row midsize electric SUV that can enable families to travel comfortably without putting harmful particles into the air we all breathe. It can also serve as a cool commuting appliance for mom and dad or anyone who wants a battery-powered ride that doesn't come with too many compromises. The best thing about it, though? The real-world highway range!